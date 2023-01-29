Ryan O'Halloran: After bore of NFC title game, Chris Jones propels Chiefs past Bengals

Turns out, all the Bills needed last week to beat the Cincinnati Bengals was Chris Jones.

So good in upsetting the Bills in Buffalo, the Bengals’ fill-in offensive line was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs’ star defensive tackle, who wrecked Cincinnati’s plan Sunday night in the AFC championship game.

Jones’ sack of quarterback Joe Burrow with 41 seconds remaining triggered a rapid and stunning turn of events, capped by Harrison Butker’s 46-yard field goal with three seconds left, giving the Chiefs a 23-20 win that was as thrilling as Philadelphia’s 31-7 win over San Francisco for the NFC title game was boring.

It will be the Chiefs against the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals’ season ends with all kinds of bad thoughts – giving up possession after the aforementioned sack. … Allowing a 29-yard punt return. … And linebacker Joseph Ossai’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes, giving Butker a free 15 yards to make his kick.

Mahomes played on a bum ankle, the Chiefs lost three receivers throughout the game and they withstood more exploits by Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.

In the opening game, the Eagles won a dud. A slough. And, ultimately, a gong show.

Quickly, the game turned Philadelphia’s direction on two plays, one of the Eagles’ opening drive and one to end San Francisco’s opening possession.

Key play No. 1: Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 29-yard pass to receiver DeVonta Smith – on fourth-and-3 – should have been ruled incomplete via instant New York review or a San Francisco challenge. Yes, the Eagles picked up the pace to quickly get to the line of scrimmage for the next play, but the league has access to all replay reviews and should have stopped play. The Eagles took advantage two plays later by making it 7-0 on Miles Sanders’ six-yard touchdown run.

Key play No. 2: Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick dusted back-up tight end Tyler Kroft to sack rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, wrenching his right elbow in the wrong direction and forcing him to fumble. Why did the 49ers trust Kroft 1-on-1 against Reddick? Bad, bad coaching.

Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson, who Bills fan saw in August when he was the presumed Denver Broncos back-up quarterback, but struggled so much in the preseason, he lost that job to Brett Rypien and was sent to the practice squad. The 49ers signed him after losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The game was basically over on two Philadelphia touchdowns 80 seconds apart late in the first half to make it 21-7.

The stages of the offseason for Buffalo Bills fans: grief, anger, sadness and the wait for 'next year' It’s tough enough for the average Bills fan when the season abruptly ends. It’s that much harder for season ticket holders who plan their weekends around soaking up the full game day experience.

Johnson was partly responsible for three delay of game penalties, the 49ers’ downfield passing game was toothless and only a 23-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey in which he broke three tackles prevented a shutout.

Once Johnson left with a second-half concussion, the smart play for San Francisco – because there are no tomorrows – would have been to use McCaffrey and/or fullback Kyle Juszczyk as the ‘Wildcat’ quarterback. Both are athletic enough to throw and throw on the run. Purdy re-entered and the 49ers had zero passing game.

Those circumstances make it difficult to judge the Eagles entering the Super Bowl, their first since beating New England after the 2017 season. They have speed all over the field offensively, but would be better-served to have Hurts throw quickly on slants and screens than challenge the Chiefs’ defense on the edges.

The Eagles’ two opponents Sunday? Themselves and the clock. As long as they didn’t turn it over and didn’t commit any back-breaking penalties (they left that to the 49ers), they could cruise and bleed the clock. Their third-quarter scoring drive consumed 7:50, their fourth-quarter drive 5:35.

Hurts, aside from the early fourth-down pass, didn’t do much of anything special passing it … and he didn’t have to. The Eagles' pass rush had three sacks and kept it pretty vanilla with their pressures … because they didn’t have to. And the offense obviously kept its Good Stuff in the cupboard for the Super Bowl … because they didn’t have to. The end of the game was a sham, right to 49ers left tackle Trent Williams purposely seeking out a fight to get himself ejected because he wasn’t interested in playing to the final buzzer.

Philadelphia will be punching up in class in 13 nights.

Mahomes will be appearing in his third Super Bowl in four years and the extra time should help heal the ankle that clearly slowed him and also took plenty of zip off his passes.

Jones was the story for the first 59 minutes, though. He had two sacks. He couldn’t be blocked. He was the Chiefs’ best player. He will be a problem for Philadelphia’s stellar offensive line.

The Bengals, with two timeouts, took over at their 6-yard line and 2:30 on the clock. They converted a third-and-16 (23 yards to tight end Hayden Hurst). But the drive stalled when Burrow was sacked by Jones.

The Eagles better have a plan for Jones or Kansas City will be raising its third Lombardi Trophy.