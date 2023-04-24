Aaron Rodgers was having a mostly underwhelming road game last October against the Bills. His Green Bay Packers trailed, 24-7, at halftime and he had completed one pass that traveled longer than 5 yards in the air.

But under the Sunday prime-time lights, Rodgers made two second-half throws that showed the New York Jets have made the right move by acquiring the 39-year old, four-time NFL MVP on Monday afternoon.

Play No. 1: Throwing off his back foot due to pressure in his face, Rodgers dropped a 26-yard pass to Romeo Doubs on a kind-of corner route. High-level stuff.

Play No. 2: Sliding around the pocket for 5.25 seconds, Rodgers scanned the field before returning to the middle and throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Samori Toure. Ditto.

The Bills hung on for a 27-17 win, but in the midst of a woeful season, Rodgers still showed the ability to be Rodgers.

Fast forward to Week 1 of this year. Having the Bills play at the Jets in the Monday night opener makes too much sense, right? Rodgers vs. Josh Allen. Division match-up. All eyes on the New Jersey swamp.

The Jets are now in-demand for prime-time games. By agreeing to acquire Rodgers for Nos. 13, 42 and 207 in this week’s draft and a 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps, Gang Green returned to NFL relevancy.

They matter again, 13 years since their last playoff appearance/playoff victory, 21 years since their last AFC East title and 55 years since their only Super Bowl appearance/win.

Yes, Rodgers turns 40 in December, but he won the MVP in 2020-21 and is now reunited with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay’s OC during those two seasons. Don’t underestimate their rapport.

“Nathaniel was able to experience what I did when I had those five years with Joe (Montana in San Francisco and Kansas City),” Nathaniel’s father, former NFL assistant coach Paul Hackett told me last summer. “And it’s just a totally different experience as a coach when you’re around the great, Hall of Fame players. He had not had that chance. Aaron gave him that chance and they played off each other and were good for each other. What it does is set the standard for how you want to coach and teach the position and the expectations you can have.”

The Jets’ expectations are now sky high. Nathaniel Hackett didn’t make it through one full year as Denver’s coach, but now he is back with No. 12 (or is it No. 8?) and the kind of comfort zone he never achieved with Russell Wilson.

Even without Hackett in the fold, the trade made sense for both teams.

The Jets had no leverage … or a Plan B. Zach Wilson is under contract, but whatever, he wasn’t an option. Respected back-up Mike White signed with Miami. The Jets feel they were a competent passer away from contending in the division.

I don’t think Green Bay had much leverage, either, save for letting Rodgers wallow in exile. The Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round and wanted to give him skill-position help to maximize his opportunity. They now have that.

Both teams solved their problem.

And now the Bills may have a problem, a new problem, another problem.

The AFC, already loaded at quarterback, took another lap around the NFC by adding Rodgers.

My AFC pecking order: 1. Patrick Mahomes; 2. Joe Burrow; 3. Allen; 4. Justin Herbert; 5. Rodgers; 6. Trevor Lawrence; 7. Lamar Jackson; 8. Deshaun Watson; 9. Jimmy Garoppolo; 10. Tua Tagovailoa; 11. Wilson.

Good grief. The only NFC quarterbacks I would put in that company are Jalen Hurts and Matthew Stafford.

The Bills’ schedule is full of figurative land mines. Non-division road trips to Kansas City, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and the Chargers. Non-division home games against Las Vegas and Dallas.

Add it all up and they play a combined 12 games against those aforementioned quarterbacks.

Good thing coach Sean McDermott named himself the defensive play-caller last month in Phoenix.

When McDermott was calling the plays for Philadelphia (2009-10), Rodgers was 2-0 against the Eagles with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

When McDermott moved to Carolina (2011-16), Rodgers was 2-1 against the Panthers with nine touchdowns and one interception.

In those five games, Rodgers threw for 1,300 yards.

Rodgers will have better skill-position talent around him with the Jets. Garrett Wilson, last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, is a stud. The Jets signed Allen Lazard (ex of the Packers) and Mecole Hardman in free agency. And you have to think Randall Cobb, a long-time Rodgers Guy, will be on his way, too.

Against the Bills last year, Rodgers didn’t take shots downfield until he had to. Thirteen of his 30 attempts didn’t cross the line of scrimmage. Eight other attempts traveled 1-10 “air” yards. The Bills better be ready to tackle because I expect Rodgers to major in the quick passing game so he can stay upright.

The Bills appear set with their top four cornerbacks (Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson) and their top three safeties (Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Taylor Rapp). But the key question I have about this defense is its pass rush – can they create enough four-man pressure to harass Rodgers and all those other great quarterbacks?

The Jets went all in Monday, the kind of trade that hasn’t worked out very well in the league (see Wilson-Broncos last year). But it was worth a shot and adds even more entertainment to the AFC East.