Ryan O'Halloran: A potential Von Miller timetable and other Bills musings

When Carlos Uquillas, a team physician for the Los Angeles Angels, watched the replay of Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller’s injury against Detroit, he zeroed in on three potential issues.

“The ACL was at risk based on the video and the other structures would be the MCL and the lateral meniscus,” said Uquillas, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai’s Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Miller escaped a second torn right ACL in nine years, but coach Sean McDermott has already ruled him out of Thursday night’s game at New England. An NFL Network report said Miller sustained a lateral meniscus injury.

Miller was injured on a pass rush play when he was engaged with right tackle Penei Sewell. Center Frank Ragnow sideswiped Miller’s right knee.

So what is the lateral meniscus?

“It’s the cartilage pad in between the femur and the tibia and the main thing it does is provide protection for the joint and is the shock absorber,” Uquillas said. “It is basically a disruption of that cartilage and some tears can be played with and some can’t.

“The key is the next few days and how much swelling he develops and if there is any bone-bruising associated with it and any sprained ligaments associated with it as well.”

At minimum, Miller will have 16 full days between the injury and the Bills’ Dec. 11 home game against the New York Jets.

Uquillas said returning that quickly is doable.

“If the knee doesn’t swell much and you can control it early, sometimes you can get back from a meniscus tear within a week or two,” he said. “If there is swelling and bone-bruising, it can take a little bit longer.”

There is never a good time for a team to play without their best pass rusher. But the Bills have been decimated at defensive end. Greg Rousseau (ankle) has missed three consecutive games and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) missed the Lions game.

When Miller went down, that left Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham and practice squad call-up Mike Love (20 snaps) as the available players.

Help isn’t on the way from the outside. The trade deadline has long since passed. It will be up to defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to figure out how to compensate without Miller against the Patriots.

As Week 13 starts with a Sunday afternoon practice, here are five more things about the Bills:

1. Allen on keepers

The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have been careful in not overextending him physically with keeper rushes in the first half of games. But the combination of his stature (he can take a hit), awareness (he knows how to protect himself) and the point of the season should allow for early game keepers.

Allen didn’t have a designed keeper against Detroit until the final two drives and he gained 29 yards on four rushes. His longest carry of the game was 21 yards in the first half on a scramble that was easy pickings – the Lions played man coverage (defenders couldn’t track Allen) and they blitzed a linebacker (leaving the middle of the field open for Allen).

The perfect spot for Allen keepers? The red zone. As he showed on his aborted play that he turned into an eight-yard touchdown carry in Thursday’s first half, he can make those rushes look easy.

2. Schedule madness

The Bills drew the short end of the NFL scheduling stick this year as the only team to play four games in a span of 19 days – Sunday, Sunday, Thursday and Thursday. And all on artificial surface. Total madness. New England had a bye Nov. 13 when the Bills started this stretch with an overtime loss to Minnesota.

Over the last 10 years, the NFL has had two Thanksgiving teams play the following Thursday seven times. Only two teams went 3-0 during the Sunday-Thursday-Thursday stretch – Dallas in 2016 and Chicago in ’19. The Bills have a chance to join them.

The Bills, though, have an additional scheduling whammy. Among those seven Thanksgiving-following Thursday doubleheaders, they will be the first team to play both games on the road.

3. Expectations too high?

As the Bills have experienced dips in their offensive production recently, I’ve gone back to what CBS’ Charles Davis told me before the Cleveland game. The Bills expect to score every single time they have the football and when they don’t, frustration sets in quickly. The same probably goes for the fan base.

For me, it’s not frustration (I’m not a fan), but it still counts as a surprise when this team goes three-and-out. Why? Because I’ve covered almost exclusively bad offenses. Adding it up, the average points-per-game finish from 2004-21 (Washington, Jacksonville and Denver) was 23.8 in the NFL. That includes 11 years of 25th or worse. It was brutal.

The Bills are second in the league at 28.1 points per game, behind only Kansas City (30.0). They are the only two teams averaging more than 26.5 points per game. But Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs are so good, it always feels as if points are being left on the field.

4. Oliver’s impact

First-round picks (non-quarterback department) in their team’s future plans generally get a new contract after their fourth season; they play on the fifth-year option before the extension kicks in.

Defensive lineman Ed Oliver is making a compelling case to be paid by the Bills this offseason, perhaps at the expense of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (you can’t pay everybody).

In the last three games, I’ve booked Oliver for eight pass-rush disruptions (combined pressures, knockdowns and sacks) and 5½ run “stuffs” (gain of one yard or less not including short-yardage).

5. Miscellany

The Bills had a season-high five possessions of at least 10 plays against Detroit. Their previous high was four at Miami in Game 3. … A concern point for the offense: Three-and-outs. The Bills had four from Games 5-8, but have eight in Games 9-11. … The final-play fumble recovery by Quintin Morris put the Bills back on the positive ledger of turnover differential (plus-1 – 20 takeaways and 19 giveaways). The Bills’ best mark was plus-3 after Week 2 and Week 6. … Explosive play rundown (rush of at least 12 yards and pass of at least 16): The Bills have 96 such plays (33 rushes, 63 passes). Twenty-four of Diggs’ 84 catches are explosive gains (28.6%).