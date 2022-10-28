Ryan O'Halloran: A man and his custom T-shirts – how Von Miller uses pre-game routine to recognize past, current Buffalo Bills

When they initially saw new teammate Von Miller wearing T-shirts honoring Buffalo Bills greats during his pregame workouts, there was wonderment and curiosity.

“Where is Von getting those vintage tees of everybody?” punter Sam Martin said players would ask each other. “And then we realized he was making them.”

The Bills have been presented with the Full Von Experience since he signed with the team as a free agent in March. A magnet for autographs during training camp. A disrupter on the field with six sacks during the team’s 5-1 start. And an instant photo opportunity when he walks onto the field for early warmups.

Through six games, Miller has used custom-designed T-shirts to recognize Pro Football Hall of Fame members Bruce Smith, Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, three parts of the core of four AFC championship teams in the 1990s. The other tees: quarterback Josh Allen, general manager Brandon Beane and late Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Derrick Thomas.

“I just think about the franchise and all the greats,” Miller told The Buffalo News. “Now, it’s going to get tricky. I’ve knocked out the Hall of Famers and the GM, and we still have (11) games left. I think I showed my hand. I should have kept the Hall of Famers for last, but I wanted to start off the season with them.”

Miller wears a good game hours before kickoff, and clearly enjoys the connection he has forged with the franchise’s best players. And once the game starts, he has been outstanding.

The buzz of his personality, combined with his game production, can’t be measured.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around some elite players at different places, and he’s definitely elite,” coach Sean McDermott told me before practice Thursday. “His influence on our team is felt on the field, and in this case (of the T-shirts), off the field. He has a great energy about him, in particular on game day, but he’s not one to shun the process during the week, either. He puts his time in during the offseason and during the week, and he’s ready for Sunday.”

Ready for Sunday pregame and ready for Sunday in-game.

“A typical Von thing to do,” said Martin, previously Miller’s teammate for 1 1/2 seasons in Denver. “Really cool.”

Part of his routine

On Mondays of a game week, Miller decides who the T-shirt will focus on and works with Dreamathon, an apparel brand created by Bruce Thompson, on the design. The tees are completed and shipped Thursday, and Miller usually receives them at his house Friday.

Sunday is show time.

“It’s just become part of my routine,” Miller said. “I get into the locker room, change out of my game-day ‘fit’ and I take out my pregame outfit to go warm up.”

The game-by-game rundown shows the effort Miller puts into it and the quick turnaround by Dreamathon, which doesn’t have the tees for sale on its website.

Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Rams: A Smith tee included six pictures of No. 78 with the Bills and one as a college star at Virginia Tech.

Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee: An Allen tee with six pictures of No. 17 with the Bills and one apiece of him at Wyoming and his California high school.

Sept. 25 at Miami: A Kelly tee with a total of seven pictures – four of No. 12 with the Bills and one apiece from college at the University of Miami, the United States Football League’s Houston Gamblers and posing with his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust.

Oct. 2 at Baltimore: A Thurman Thomas tee with six pictures – five of No. 34 with the Bills and one as a star at Oklahoma State.

Oct. 9 vs. Pittsburgh: A Beane tee with the works – five pictures of Beane on the front. On the back, “Trade” above a picture of receiver Stefon Diggs, “Draft” above Allen and “Sign” above Miller. What, you didn’t expect Miller to get his own mug on one of those tees?

“I love everything about Brandon Beane,” Miller said. “He makes the GM job look so desirable. I want to be a GM.”

Said Martin: “The Beane one was the best one. That was so great.”

Oct. 16 at Kansas City: A tribute to Derrick Thomas, who played for Kansas City and died from injuries sustained in a car accident in February 2000 at age 33. When Miller entered the NFL in 2011, he wore No. 58 as a nod to Thomas, one of his football idols.

“That was special for me,” said Miller, who wears No. 40 with the Bills, his Texas A&M number. “I was a huge Derrick Thomas fan, and we were playing at Arrowhead Stadium. No better place to show him some love.”

Who’s next?

What does Von do next? It was a question thrown around the Bills’ locker room earlier this week.

“Let’s see, we’re playing Green Bay,” tight end Tommy Sweeney said. “(Receiver Jake) Kumerow played with Green Bay for a while. Maybe a quarterback thing.”

Said Martin: “I could see Diggs on there soon.”

The guessing game went on and on.

Diggs seems a safe bet for Nov. 13 against Minnesota, his former team. Miller was extremely close to Demaryius Thomas, the former Broncos receiver who died in December, so paying tribute to his memory is possible. Among the Hall of Famers connected to the Bills, Miller could recognize coach Marv Levy, receiver Andre Reed and offensive lineman Joe DeLamielleure.

Teammate Greg Rousseau is from the Miami area and played for the Hurricanes, so maybe the mid-December Dolphins-Bills game?

“You never know,” Rousseau said. “It might be coming soon. I’m not going to spoil it. Me and Von talk about (the tees). He’s creative and has a good mind.”

The coaches all laughed when I asked them if they would eventually be featured.

How about defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the play-caller who is probing the game film to find pro-Von matchups? There must be a picture of the old Chicago Bears cornerback floating around that Miller could use.

“Do I think we’ll have a Leslie Frazier T-shirt?” Frazier said. “Maybe the other way around. I’ll wear a Von Miller T-shirt. I could see that happening for sure.”

How about defensive line coach Eric Washington, who spends more time with Miller than any other member of the Bills’ staff?

“I’m just happy that he’s here,” Washington said. “I’m happy that he appreciates the uniqueness of this environment, this town, this club and the culture we have here. It will be interesting to see who he does feature.”

A natural, of course, would be McDermott. There has to be a picture of the old William & Mary defensive back online. What say you, Sean?

“He can stick with everybody else,” McDermott said after a big laugh. “I think it’s great.”

And that was Miller’s goal. In an ultra-serious sport, keep things light while recognizing important people.

“You just think about the players and people around you, and I go from there,” he said. “I want to show love to them.”