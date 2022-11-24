Ryan O'Halloran: A fun development for Bills? Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs getting back to having it

DETROIT – Most of the time, Bills right tackle Spencer Brown can only hear the roar of the crowd after quarterback Josh Allen makes a Josh Allen type of play.

Brown is usually busy blocking a pass rusher and it isn’t until the postgame locker room or even later when he has a chance to watch the video and see what the positive fuss was all about.

But not late in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Twenty-three seconds left. Tie game. First down from the Bills’ 25. Three timeouts remaining.

At the snap, the Lions, in their infinite wisdom (or lack thereof), dropped defensive end Aidan Hutchinson into coverage against tight end Dawson Knox. It left Brown with nothing to do. But watch. And marvel.

Observations: Von Miller's injury looms large after Bills' gutty Thanksgiving Day win The Bills earned a hard-fought, 28-25 win that improved them to 8-3 on the season and 3-0 on Thanksgiving in the last four years.

Allen delivered a howitzer that receiver Stefon Diggs caught for a 36-yard gain. Three plays later, Tyler Bass kicked a 45-yard field goal to secure a thrilling, 28-25 Thanksgiving Day win at Ford Field, stabilizing the season and sending the Bills into December with an 8-3 record.

“It’s cool to watch it once (live) because usually, if I do, something is drastically wrong,” Brown told me. “I was just standing back and I saw the whole throw. It was like, ‘That’s a (bleeping) laser, dude!’ That was insane.”

Insanely impotent was the Bills’ offense on their first four drives of the second half (interception and three punts). The offense was broken.

Insanely impressive was the Bills’ offense on their final two drives of the game (touchdown and field goal). The offense was awesome.

When the Bills needed Allen to be at his best, he delivered. When they needed Diggs to win his one-on-one matchup or find a seam in the coverage, he delivered. And when the offensive line, which began the game without center Mitch Morse (ankle) and played the second half minus left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), needed to give Allen time to throw, they delivered.

The Bills have developed into a tease of sorts. In September and early October, they were the opposite offensively. They did whatever they wanted. Sure, they had some turnovers, but they were rarely stopped.

But since, there have been in-game dips in execution that should be concerning. Three points in the second half against Green Bay. Three points in their last five possessions against the New York Jets. Three points and three turnovers in the second half and overtime against Minnesota. And even the other day against Cleveland, no first-quarter first downs.

Against the Lions, the train was out of control to start the third quarter. Red zone interception (again). Four-and-out. Three-and-out. Eight-and-out. A five-point lead had turned into a three-point deficit.

“Second half, didn’t play great football,” Allen admitted.

Yeah, we get it. The other team earns a salary and their coaches are good and blah, blah, blah, blah. Whatever. The NFL isn’t a flip-the-switch league. Consistency counts and right now, the Bills don’t have much of it.

But once that switch is flipped, wow, it is fun to watch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Down 25-22, the Bills took over at their 10-yard line and 8:59 remaining. It was time to go. And, basically, time to save the season because as we've said ad nauseam lately, the best route to the Super Bowl is by winning one's division.

“We started clicking,” Diggs said.

Said Brown: “Everybody said, ‘Next play is the best play. Trash the previous play.’”

Allen had completions of two, eight, four, 15, three, 12 and five yards, rushes of eight and nine yards and drew a roughing the passer penalty. He was in rhythm and accurate. He looked like The Normal Josh.

The 14-play, 90-yard drive ended when Diggs easily dusted cornerback Mike Hughes on a quick slant for a five-yard touchdown with 2:40 remaining.

Allen and Diggs were only getting started.

The Lions tied it when 23 seconds remaining. The Bills had time and their timeouts and they had Allen and Diggs. No way were they going to be passive and wait for overtime.

Diggs started in the right slot, got the advantage against cornerback Will Harris and split safeties Kerby Joseph and DeShon Elliott. Allen found him.

“Another missile,” Diggs said of the throw.

Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's cannon arm comes to the rescue in Detroit Josh Allen’s cannon arm came to the rescue of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. Allen’s 36-yard completion immediately becomes one of the top five plays of the Bills’ season so far.

Said Allen: “Actually, me and (offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey) kind of talked about it a few days ago. We saw the same look in a previous game and just said, ‘Hey, let’s put this play in just in case we might need it.’ We called it and Stef ran a heck of a route and I just gave him a chance.”

All Diggs usually needs is a chance. He had a drop early and was again slow to get involved (two first-half catches for 15 yards). Over the first eight drives, Allen was 3-of-10 passing when targeting Diggs. On the final two drives – 5 of 6 for 65 yards.

Allen keeper runs of three and nine yards equal parts ran the clock down and made Bass’ kick more manageable.

“Love him,” Diggs said of Allen. “I say it all the time – that’s like my little sibling. He’s huge and all, but that’s still my little brother.”

Allen and Diggs knew the stakes of Thursday’s game and they know the Bills’ best chance at January/February success is by riding No. 17’s right arm and No. 14’s hands, especially if Von Miller misses significant time with a knee injury so when it was over, they embraced on the sideline for several moments. Diggs looked excited. Allen looked relieved.

The Bills should hope the last two drives are a springboard for the final six-game sprint, which includes four division matchups, and more excitement.

Stef, what was the message of the embrace?

“Let’s get back to having fun again,” Diggs said. “We got away from that a little bit.”

Welcome back, fun.