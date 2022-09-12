Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will come to Buffalo and jump through table if Bills win Super Bowl

Ultimate Bills fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will come to Buffalo and jump through a table should the team win the Super Bowl this year.

"There's no doubt," he told TMZ Sports. "I will be there in Buffalo to do that if that happens, yes."

Given that we last saw Fitzpatrick shirtless in the stands at Highmark Stadium cheering on the Bills in the playoffs, this should hardly be surprising.

However, Fitzpatrick also said he likes the Baltimore Ravens to win it all because of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is playing in the final year of his contract.

"I think Lamar is going to do it this year," Fitzpatrick said. "Stay healthy and get a big ol' contract out of it."

Fitzpatrick has been making the rounds to promote the this week's debut of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. He will work appear on the pregame, halftime and postgame shows along with former NFL players Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman and host Charissa Thompson.

Fitzpatrick announced his retirement in June after 17 seasons in the NFL.