Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Buffalo Bills fans for pregame tailgating

You might recall that Ryan Fitzpatrick and his sons attended last season's chilly playoff victory against the New England Patriots.

Photos of a bearded and shirtless Fitzpatrick went viral after the game that he attended with his two oldest sons.

How he ended up without a shirt is another story that you can read here.

Fitzpatrick was back in Orchard Park for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That included a stop at the famed Red Pinto Tailgate Party, where Fitzpatrick posted photos and greeted fans, as seen in the video:

A man of the people 🙌 NFL legend Ryan Fitzpatrick visits @PintoTailgate ahead of Bills - Bengals matchup in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/avt8M7lWmt — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) January 22, 2023

Fitzpatrick also was the star of the team's pregame hyped video released by the Bills on Saturday night.

He ends the video with the famed line from Marv Levy, "where else would you rather be than right here right now."