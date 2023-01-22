 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Buffalo Bills fans for pregame tailgating

Familiar beard (copy)

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
You might recall that Ryan Fitzpatrick and his sons attended last season's chilly playoff victory against the New England Patriots. 

Photos of a bearded and shirtless Fitzpatrick went viral after the game that he attended with his two oldest sons. 

Fitzpatrick was back in Orchard Park for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

That included a stop at the famed Red Pinto Tailgate Party, where Fitzpatrick posted photos and greeted fans, as seen in the video:

Fitzpatrick also was the star of the team's pregame hyped video released by the Bills on Saturday night. 

He ends the video with the famed line from Marv Levy, "where else would you rather be than right here right now."

