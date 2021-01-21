Russ Brandon, former Bills and Sabres president, said to be serving as XFL adviser

Former Buffalo Bills and Sabres President Russ Brandon is serving as an adviser to one of the new owners of the XFL, Sports Business Journal reported Thursday.

The XFL 3.0 was purchased by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners for $15 million in August.

Brandon is said to be serving as an adviser to RedBird Capital on XFL matters, the report said. The report does not identify specifics related to Brandon's role.

RedBird was founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Gerry Cardinale and has been involved in sports deals, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and the NFL.

In July, RedBird filed with the SEC to create a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with hopes or raising $500 million for investments in sports data firms. RedBird also owns a French football team and has invested in a licensing company involved with the NFLPA and Major League Baseball.