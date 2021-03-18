Running back Taiwan Jones returning to Buffalo Bills

Running back and special teamer Taiwan Jones is re-signing with the Buffalo Bills, general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday.

Jones, who returned to the Bills on a one-year deal before last season, played 47% of the special teams snaps in 13 games in 2020. He played only four snaps on offense and did not have a carry.

He scooped up a muffed punt against the Kansas City Chiefs early in the AFC championship game and the Bills scored one play later.

Terms were not disclosed, but it is likely that Jones was signed to a one-year deal.

Jones, 32, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Buffalo after playing his first six NFL seasons for the Oakland Raiders.