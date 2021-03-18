 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Running back Taiwan Jones returning to Buffalo Bills
0 comments

Running back Taiwan Jones returning to Buffalo Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Turnover

Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) scoops up a muffed punt reception from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) as he tangles with safety Siran Neal (33) during the first quarter of the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy

Running back and special teamer Taiwan Jones is re-signing with the Buffalo Bills, general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday.

Jones, who returned to the Bills on a one-year deal before last season, played 47% of the special teams snaps in 13 games in 2020. He played only four snaps on offense and did not have a carry. 

He scooped up a muffed punt against the Kansas City Chiefs early in the AFC championship game and the Bills scored one play later. 

Terms were not disclosed, but it is likely that Jones was signed to a one-year deal. 

Jones, 32, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Buffalo after playing his first six NFL seasons for the Oakland Raiders.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News