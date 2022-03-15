Running back J.D. McKissic to sign with Bills, per reports

Former Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that it is a two-year deal for $7 million that could be up to $8 million with incentives.

McKissic, 28, adds versatility as a pass catcher to the Bills offense, which should see some wrinkles under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. He entered the league in 2016 with the Falcons, and also played for the Seahawks and Lions before his last two seasons with the Commanders.

Last season, in 11 games, he had 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. He added 397 receiving yards on 43 catches, good for 9.2 yards per catch.

In 2020, McKissic had 80 catches for 589 yards.

An Alabama native, McKissic was a multiposition player at Arkansas State.

McKissic missed the last six games of last season, eventually placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. In Week 12, he had two touchdowns against Seattle, his former team, before he was carted off after a brutal hit. Even so, his 397 receiving yards in 11 games were second-most on the Commanders last year, only behind wide receiver Terry McLaurin.