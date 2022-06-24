Running back Duke Johnson brings mature approach to what may be uphill battle for roster spot with Bills

It would be easy for Duke Johnson to lament his current situation.

The veteran running back joined the Buffalo Bills in March, about five weeks before the team used a second-round draft pick on Georgia running back James Cook. That selection complicates Johnson’s path to a roster spot with the Bills, but the 28-year-old isn’t bitter. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

“You look at it as competition, but we also look at it – the older guys – as being able to mentor James,” Johnson said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing in Buffalo. “We get it. We know it's a numbers game. We all know that, but it doesn't stop us from helping each other out, because at the end of the day, we want this team to be successful, because this team gave all of us an opportunity to play football and we want to make sure that whoever they do choose is the right guy for them, through and through.”

That’s an admirable approach, and not one always taken by veteran players, especially ones fighting for their NFL future, like Johnson.

“That's the thing about it, you don't have to handle it that way, but you get the nature of this business,” he said. “Everyone gets it, everyone understands it. A lot of people deal with it in different ways, but for me, I don't see the benefit of downgrading the next guy to help myself. That doesn't help me, nor does it help him.”

Johnson and Cook are part of a crowded Bills' backfield that includes returning veterans Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Taiwan Jones. There is probably room for only four of them on the active roster.

Johnson has been in Cook’s situation. When he was in college at Miami, he shared the Hurricanes’ backfield in 2012 with Mike James. Then, when he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2015 as a third-round draft pick, veteran Shaun Droughn was an open book for Johnson.

“For me, it goes back to my morals and what I believe in life, as well as I had two guys who mentored me,” Johnson said. “Those were two guys who understood the situation. They understood I was coming to kind of replace them, and that didn't stop them from taking me under their wing and allowing me to grow in the way I've grown today. It's not fair to them for me to do the opposite of what they taught me. I think that's what makes not only a room good, but an organization good. You have guys like that who are going to continue to pay it forward, and not stop the guy that's coming behind them for their own, selfish reasons. I've only been here a couple of months, but that's something I live by, helping my teammate and my brother the best I can, regardless of whether we're competing or not.”

Johnson, who is entering his eighth NFL season, is coming off a trying 2021 season. After spending the first four years of his NFL career in Cleveland, he played two seasons with the Houston Texans. He then had a brief stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad early in the 2021 season before being released Sept. 16. He was out of the NFL for more than a month – his longest break away from the game he’s ever had – before signing to the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins, his hometown team. Johnson was promoted to the active roster ahead of Miami’s Week 15 game against the New York Jets and responded with a career-high 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. The next day, he was signed to the 53-man roster. He finished the season with 71 carries for 330 yards (4.65 yards per rush) and three touchdowns. In the season finale against New England, he rushed for 117 yards, again setting a personal single-game best. Johnson also had four catches for 41 yards.

“It was amazing for me, especially because I was home,” he said. “I could do it in my hometown. It was dope. I enjoyed it. For me, it's just about making the best of every opportunity. You really don't know when that's going to come, but you stay ready. It's about being a professional and just knowing that your number could be called at any time, so just kind of staying ready.”

“I always knew I could do it given the right opportunity," he said. "What I will say is I was proud of myself for sticking through the storm and sticking through everything that was going on in the moment and being able to come out the better side a better person than I went in. That’s the biggest thing I'm most proud of. Anybody could have pouted, been upset, not happy with what was going on and quit. I just tried to stay the course and stay ready because my goals are always bigger than my circumstances.”

Johnson, 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, has been a proven weapon as a receiver in his NFL career. In 96 career games (21 starts), he’s made 311 catches for 2,870 yards (9.2 yards per reception) – both of which rank fourth among running backs in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015 – and 12 touchdowns. He's rushed 530 times for 2,261 yards and 11 TDs. His best season came in 2017 when he rushed 82 times for 382 yards and four touchdowns and caught 74 passes for 693 yards and three more scores.

Of course, a big part of why the Bills drafted Cook in the second round is his pass-catching ability. That’s why it’s very possible there won’t be room for both of them on the roster. If that ends up being the case, it’s a good bet Johnson will take his experience in Buffalo and try and use it to his advantage.

“This is an opportunity to play in a great organization, be around an organization that's ready and willing in the moment to win. I'm just trying to be a part of something like that,” he said. “I just know my goals are still my goals. The things I want to accomplish, how many years I want to play in the league, how long I want to be around, the things I still want to do, they're all still in reach.”

