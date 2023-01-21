Running back carries have tilted toward James Cook over Devin Singletary in recent weeks for Bills

There has been a notable shift on the Buffalo Bills’ offense the past two weeks.

In each of the past two games, rookie James Cook has received more carries than fourth-year veteran Devin Singletary at running back. In Week 18 against New England, Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards, compared to seven attempts for 29 yards by Singletary. Then last week in an AFC wild-card playoff game against Miami, Cook carried 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown, compared to 10 carries that produced 48 yards by Singletary.

That’s significant, because up until this point, the only other time Cook had received more carries than Singletary came in a Week 2 blowout victory over Tennessee.

“I think it's just that they're both playing really good football for us and they are both two guys that we trust so much to be in the game,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. "Sometimes, it's just kind of the way drives are going a little bit dictates some of those things. It's the luck of the draw a little bit, whose series it is and that type of thing. Then sometimes it's we've got certain guys tagged on plays that are just getting called a little bit more than others, but I do think at the same time, though, we've got a lot of faith in both those guys, that no matter what the situation is, we feel very comfortable with either one of them being in the game.”

Cook has steadily earned an increased role after a shaky start to his first professional season. He lost a fumble in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and although he had 11 carries the following week against the Titans, he didn’t reach 10 carries in a single game against until Week 11 against Cleveland. From Weeks 1-10, Cook had 33 carries. From Week 11 through the playoff opener, that number jumped to 68.

“Just take it one game at a time and keep leaning on the older guys and keep getting better, really,” he said. “Just take it week by week and keep getting better and it's going to come out good.”

“I think he's just gotten more and more comfortable as the season's gone (on). He's gotten that experience and those reps,” Dorsey said. “With the trade (of Zack Moss to Indianapolis) earlier in the year, that gives him more opportunities, so I think it's a combination of a lot of things. It's a combination of him working hard and putting himself in position to be out there more because we trust him. That's from a pass-protection standpoint to a run-game standpoint to a being-out-in-routes standpoint. So, I think he's done a really good job with that to earn not only our trust, but the all the guys on offense. He's just become more and more comfortable as the year has gone on.”

With the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Highmark Stadium on Sunday for an AFC divisional-round playoff game, it remains to be seen how the Bills will split up carries in their biggest game of the season. One thing is for sure, though – Singletary will be good with whatever the coaching staff decides.

“Finding ways to get our offense a spark, kind of get us what we need, keep us in the green. It can be good for us, to be honest,” Singletary said of sharing snaps with Cook.

That speaks to the kind of leader Singletary is in the running back room. Even if it’s cutting into his snaps, he’s going to support Cook.

“That's the name of the game, keep finding ways to get better,” Singletary said. “Stay the course. It's not always going to be easy and it might not always go your way, but keep fighting. That's what he's been doing. We’re close, almost like brothers I would say, and he keeps getting better and better.”

Singletary said he’s noticed Cook taking more notes in meetings – focusing on the small details that are so important this time of year – and keeping his body fresh as the season continues.

“He’s been picking up a lot,” Singletary said.

As Dorsey referenced, there are sometimes plays that the Bills run in practice with either Singletary or Cook in mind. When the game arrives, however, the other one might be in the game at that time. Given how prepared each of them are with the game plan, Dorsey can feel confident that he doesn’t have to switch anything up.

“That's what I mean about the small details, you might not get that rep in practice, but you might be in during the game and you've got to be able to perform,” Singletary said. “We’ve been able to do that.”