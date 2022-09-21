Ruben Brown among five former Bills nominated to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Nine-time Pro Bowler Ruben Brown is among five players who spent time with the Buffalo Bills among a large group of 129 modern-era players nominated for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brown played 136 games for the Bills over nine seasons from 1995 to 2003 then spent another four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Other ex-Bills on the initial list for consideration are: Cornelius Bennett (with the Bills from 1987 to 1995), London Fletcher (2002 to 2006), Takeo Spikes (2003 to 2006) and Troy Vincent (2004 to 2006).

Bennett was a five-time Pro Bowler and was on the second team for the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s. None of the five Bills ever have made the 25-man semifinalist round in the Hall voting. The group of 25 will be announced on Nov. 15, and 15 finalists will be revealed in early January.

Bills special teams great Steve Tasker has been retired more than 25 years and now is in the senior pool of candidates. The senior finalists already have been selected: Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.