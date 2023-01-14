Roundtable: Bills' question marks, who's AFC's best, under-the-radar players?

As the Bills begin the playoffs, News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran provide their answers to three pressing questions.

1. What is the biggest question mark for the Bills entering the playoffs?

Jay: Can they take better care of the football? The Bills' 27 giveaways was third most in the NFL. That's simply not going to cut it in the postseason. While the Bills' turnover differential was a net zero after the defense took the ball away 27 times, as well, that can't be counted on every week. It's true there was some bad luck involved with some of the fumbles lost, but the interceptions from Josh Allen – especially in the red zone – simply have to be cleaned up. The Bills have to like their chances in any game that they win the turnover battle. The offense has to focus on not putting the defense on short fields.

Katherine: What’s realistic for the defense? The Bills went out to get Von Miller to be the closer in big games, and especially in the playoffs. He’ll be watching from the sideline. Safety Jordan Poyer has played admirably through a slew of injuries. Micah Hyde could possibly be back, but not until the AFC Championship, coach Sean McDermott said Friday. Like Miller, the team is used to playing without Hyde at this point, but the margin for error shrinks with each round of the playoffs. The defense has had so many different injuries this season, and they’ve had plenty of players step in and step up. After all, Buffalo finished best in the AFC with just 17.8 points allowed per game. Still, between players who will miss at least the start of the playoffs and guys who are playing through injuries, it’s a group that has worked through a lot, and the AFC opposing offenses present plenty of challenges.

Mark: We’ve talked about it a lot. Pass rush. Without Von Miller, it’s a problem. And Jordan Phillips, who looked great early in the season, is playing hurt with a bum shoulder. That’s a significant loss, too. The Bills have 40 sacks, two fewer than last year. They’re 18th in sacks per pass attempt. They were sixth last year. Yet, it's not a disqualifier. Cincinnati is 29th this year in sacks per attempt faced.

Ryan: Are Bills receivers not named Stefon Diggs capable of making big plays? Diggs led the team with 108 catches for 1,429 yards; the next-closest receiver was Gabe Davis (48-836). Davis and Isaiah McKenzie had seven and six dropped passes, respectively. The Bills called up Cole Beasley from the practice squad on Thursday so maybe he produces a spark. Tight end Dawson Knox has touchdown catches in each of the last four games and he will find pockets in the coverage to make plays. But if defenses shade deep safety help to Diggs’ side (and they should), it will be up to Davis to make them pay.

2. Rank the AFC in terms of most likely to make the Super Bowl.

Jay: 1. Kansas City. 2. Cincinnati. 3. Buffalo. 4. L.A. Chargers. 5. Jacksonville. 6. Baltimore. 7. Miami. The Chiefs have the easiest path, with a likely home game against either the Chargers or Jaguars and then, potentially, a neutral-site game or a rematch with the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals are the hottest team in the NFL, bringing an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs. The Bills are almost impossible to get a read on. The Hollywood ending would have them making it to, and winning, the Super Bowl, but is all the adversity they've faced finally going to catch up to them? That feels entirely possible. The rest of them don't have a real chance.

Katherine: 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5. L.A. Chargers. 6. Baltimore. 7. Miami. It’s a fight between the first three, and I could still any order of Buffalo, Kansas City and Cincinnati. The other four can’t keep pace with a group that will make the AFC fun for a long time to come. The Bengals are certainly on a hot streak. Kansas City benefits from the bye and from the Bills and Bengals most likely facing each other, so that’s the real reason I put them first over the Bills. I gave that extra weight in a question on “most likely to make the Super Bowl.” Still, the Bills are more motivated than ever, and it’s quite easy to see them going all the way. They’ll have to go through more than Kansas City the way it played out, but the Bills have shown over and over this season that they can handle extra steps.

Mark: 1. Cincinnati. 2. Buffalo. 3. Kansas City. Cincinnati is healthier than the Bills, might have more overall talent right now and is the hottest team in the AFC.

Ryan: 1. Cincinnati (on a roll and the Bengals’ offense has an answer for just about everything a defense can present); 2. Bills (the best quarterback-top receiver combo in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and won’t have to win a true road game to reach Super Bowl); 3. Kansas City (the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and best tight end in Travis Kelce, but second-to-worst in red zone defense); 4. L.A. Chargers (they could get hot and win two playoff games or lose to Jacksonville, making them Team Tease); 5. Jacksonville (a ton to like about the Jaguars, who should control the AFC South for several years); 6. Baltimore (no chance); 7. Miami (no chance).

3. Which two under-the-radar players need to raise their game in the playoffs?

Jay: Dean Marlowe stepped into a near-impossible situation last week by taking over the spot vacated by Damar Hamlin after his horrific ordeal in Cincinnati. Marlowe is a veteran who knows the system, but he was also a routine healthy inactive for much of the second half of the season for a reason. The Bills don't need him to be an All-Pro, but he can't get exposed, either, at least until Micah Hyde potentially makes an unexpected return. He might not qualify as "under the radar," but the Bills absolutely need Gabe Davis to step up in playoffs. If teams focus on taking Stefon Diggs away – and why wouldn't they? – Davis has to make them pay with the opportunities he gets.

Katherine: I’ll start with cornerback Kaiir Elam. It’s perhaps tough to say the first-round pick is under the radar or that any rookie needs to raise their game in the playoffs, so this is more just to say I’m looking for him to capitalize off his opportunities in the playoffs. He’s had two interceptions this season, in back-to-back weeks before the bye. The second was huge, picking off Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone. I think Elam’s done a great job navigating playing less than he would like, and it’s clear from talking to teammates and coaches that he’s responding in a healthy way as he looks to improve. Another takeaway would be an affirmation that his approach is working. Next, I’ll go with defensive tackle Tim Settle. His last sack and lone sack of the season came Oct. 30. Sacks of course aren’t the only measure, but the Bills need all they can get out of their pass rush, and a big game from Settle could help.

Mark: Call me a wide-eyed optimist but I’m still hopeful that Cole Beasley can step in and make a significant impact as a chains-moving security blanket for the playoffs. For the other I’ll pick an entry, to use a horse-racing term. The defensive end duo of A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson. Epenesa showed some juice the past couple weeks. I don't have big expectations, but the Bills need somebody besides Greg Rousseau to come off the edge and apply some heat.

Ryan: Cornerback Dane Jackson was a regular starter until early December, when his struggles combined with the return of Tre’Davious White from his year-long ACL rehab created a Jackson-Kaiir Elam rotation. The way Miami will need to throw it around and the way Cincinnati (three great receivers) and Kansas City (covering tight ends and running backs who line up wide) use their personnel, Jackson will need to be an impact player. On offense, I’ve booked right tackle Spencer Brown for 5½ sacks this year, but none in the last five games (3½ knockdowns). His pass protection will be critical.