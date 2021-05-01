Round 6: Bills finally select a cornerback, Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose

The Buffalo Bills ultimately did take a cornerback in the NFL draft. They just did so far later than many fans were hoping.

Considered a position of need for the team entering the draft, the Bills clearly saw it differently and waited until the sixth round, with the 213th overall pick, Saturday to select Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose.

He explained that his name is from the fact his family is from the Bahamas, "and in the Bahamas, Wildgoose is very big. I know that my name is from Native American descent."

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Wildgoose impressed the Bills with the quality they always value in players at all positions: Versatility. He has shown the ability to cover receivers outside and in the slot.

"The Bills' coaches liked my versatility, the fact that I could play in and out," Wildgoose said during a video call with reporters. "They just basically told me, 'Just keep working. Don't just depend on what you did in college to take you to the league. Keep working, because when you get to the league, you've got to be prepared to make a difference.'

"And I'm just so grateful to be in this position."