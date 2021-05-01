Round 6: Bills finally select a cornerback, Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose

The Buffalo Bills ultimately did take a cornerback in the NFL draft. They just did so far later than many fans were hoping.
Considered a position of need for the team entering the draft, the Bills clearly saw it differently and waited until the sixth round, with the 213th overall pick, Saturday to select Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose.
He explained that his name is from the fact his family is from the Bahamas, "and in the Bahamas, Wildgoose is very big. I know that my name is from Native American descent."
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Wildgoose impressed the Bills with the quality they always value in players at all positions: Versatility. He has shown the ability to cover receivers outside and in the slot.
"The Bills' coaches liked my versatility, the fact that I could play in and out," Wildgoose said during a video call with reporters. "They just basically told me, 'Just keep working. Don't just depend on what you did in college to take you to the league. Keep working, because when you get to the league, you've got to be prepared to make a difference.'
"And I'm just so grateful to be in this position."
Wildgoose only played two games for the Badgers as a junior in 2020 because he suffered a broken scapula. Unable to return, he focused on getting healthy and preparing for the NFL. Before the injury, he had six tackles, including two for loss, and a pass defense.
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin's defensive coordinator who played briefly for the Bills, gave his blessing to Wildgoose to enter the NFL.
"It meant a lot to me because throughout my entire career, he's been honest with me, telling me what he thinks about me," Wildgoose said. "And when he gave me his blessing, him and Coach (Paul) Chryst, it felt great because I was already confident in myself and then he just added that extra touch.
"Coach Leonhard is like a brainiac. He knows everything about football on the defensive side and the offensive side. There's just so much to soak playing under him. He teaches you so much every single day. I'm just grateful to have Coach Leonard as my college DC for two years."
In 24 games at Wisconsin, he had 57 tackles (including five for loss), an interception, 14 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. As a sophomore in 2019, Wildgoose had 33 tackles (including three for loss), an interception, six pass defenses, and a fumble recovery.
He has a reputation for playing aggressively.
"I feel like I'm an agile player, too," Wildgoose said. "Aggression is just something that I can tap into to make me all-around. But aggression is a big part of football. That's the last gladiator sport, so aggression plays a big role in the player I am."