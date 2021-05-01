Round 5: Bills select Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle; make a trade down

The Buffalo Bills continue to go big.

The team drafted Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL draft with the 161st overall pick.

Doyle is 6 feet, 8 inches and 320 pounds, the second straight offensive tackle selected by the Bills who stands 6-8, following the addition of Northern Iowa's Spencer Brown late Friday night in the third round.

Doyle played in 32 career games for the Redhawks. He was named a first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2020, despite Miami playing just three games in a season shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the team traded its other fifth-round draft pick, No. 174 overall, to the Houston Texans for a pair of sixth-round picks, Nos. 203 and 212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

