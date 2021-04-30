Round 3: Bills select Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown

“As much as it's a celebration for me, it's a celebration for the town and outside of that even for the southwest Iowa community. It's all small towns down here. We all take care of each other, so I'm happy to represent Lenox and southwest Iowa.”

Despite not having a 2020 season, Brown still earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He impressed in that setting.

The Bills view Brown strictly as an offensive tackle, but one who has the ability to play on the left and right side.

“I think for me right now he'd just be a swing tackle and not necessarily a guard,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “It gets hard to move in there when you're as tall as he is. He's smart enough to do it. It's not that we wouldn't rep him in there. We do like to have our guys do it just in case on game day something happens if you only have so many linemen up. I think his main spots will be left and right tackle.”

Brown put himself on the radar as an NFL prospect when he was named a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection during the 2019 season, starting every game at right tackle. A five-sport athlete in high school (football, basketball, baseball, golf and track and field), Brown earned first-team all-state honors as a senior tight end.