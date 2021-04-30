Round 3: Bills select Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown

The Buffalo Bills made a bit of history Friday during the 2021 NFL draft.
The team chose a player from Northern Iowa for the first time, selecting offensive tackle Spencer Brown with the 93rd overall choice in the third round.
In 2019, Brown started every game at right tackle and received Missouri Valley Conference honors. As a redshirt sophomore in '18, he played in 13 games, with 12 starts.
Brown, 6 feet, 8 inches and 311 pounds, is a native of Lenox, Iowa, who played in 33 games with 32 starts during his time at Northern Iowa. He was named a preseason Football Championship Subdivision All-American in 2020, but never ended up playing because Northern Iowa’s football season got pushed to the spring. Brown had the option to transfer last fall but turned down multiple Power 5 schools, choosing instead to prepare for the NFL Draft.
“I am not going to let someone else reap the benefits of what UNI did for me,” Brown wrote on his Twitter account at the time in explaining his decision not to transfer. “I did not want to go somewhere and be under a system of guys that didn’t like me from the start. I’d never do that.”
Lenox is a town of about 1,300 people, Brown said, and it appeared like just about all of them were with the towering offensive tackle to celebrate the moment he was chosen by the Bills.
In 31 games the past three seasons at Wake Forest, Basham made 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.
“Super blue collar around here,” he said on a video conference call with Western New York media members. “I mean, everybody here works hard, involved in farming and the small businesses. Outside of that, I'm not sure what you're doing in Lenox, Iowa.
“As much as it's a celebration for me, it's a celebration for the town and outside of that even for the southwest Iowa community. It's all small towns down here. We all take care of each other, so I'm happy to represent Lenox and southwest Iowa.”
Despite not having a 2020 season, Brown still earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He impressed in that setting.
The Bills view Brown strictly as an offensive tackle, but one who has the ability to play on the left and right side.
“I think for me right now he'd just be a swing tackle and not necessarily a guard,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “It gets hard to move in there when you're as tall as he is. He's smart enough to do it. It's not that we wouldn't rep him in there. We do like to have our guys do it just in case on game day something happens if you only have so many linemen up. I think his main spots will be left and right tackle.”
The 6-foot-3, 274-pound redshirt senior is known for his burly build, powerful hands and counter spins, as well as his hard hitting and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.
Brown put himself on the radar as an NFL prospect when he was named a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection during the 2019 season, starting every game at right tackle. A five-sport athlete in high school (football, basketball, baseball, golf and track and field), Brown earned first-team all-state honors as a senior tight end.
He’s gained nearly 100 pounds since the time he entered college. All three of the Bills’ picks through the first three rounds of the draft play along the line of scrimmage, with Brown following defensive ends Greg Rousseau of Miami (Fla.) and Boogie Basham of Wake Forest.