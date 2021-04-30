Round 2: Bills make it back-to-back defensive linemen with Carlos Basham Jr.

How determined are the Buffalo Bills to get after the quarterback?
The 6-foot-3, 274-pound redshirt senior is known for his burly build, powerful hands and counter spins, as well as his hard hitting and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.
After making University of Miami edge rusher Greg Rousseau their first-round choice in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Bills came right back with another defensive end, Wake Forest's Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr., in Round 2 Friday night. He was selected at No. 61 overall.
"They're definitely a hard-nosed defense," Basham said of the Bills during a web call with reporters. "Just watching them guys, even when I played Madden, I play with the Bills. That defense, that's just something I just really love. I'm definitely glad I'm part of it."
In 31 games the past three seasons, the 6-foot-3, 274-pound Basham made 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and had a defensive touchdown.
There had been a great deal of speculation that if the Bills did go defense with their second pick, they would select a cornerback.
But it's fair to say, based on most evaluations, Basham was the best player available and his fall to No. 61 was at least somewhat of a surprise thanks to other teams that had defensive end as a need but instead went with other positions.
"That's just the main thing I was thinking about, whatever was going through my head, a dream finally come true," Basham said. "Things are starting to take over."
Basham said his nickname came from his mom's best friend who used to babysit him and as she held him, "I'd be jumping around, dancing."
He said there was "definitely a lot of excitement" in his conversations with general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott.
"Excitement for me to get there, excited to see what I can bring to the table there," Basham said. "They definitely know what I can bring ... just go up there and ready for me to get started."
Most draft analysts see Basham playing defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, which the Bills employ as their base scheme. However, as with Rousseau, he also has shown the ability to play inside.
He's considered more of a powerful defensive end who, while able to effectively rush the passer, does some of his more impressive work setting the edge against the run.
"(The Bills) definitely said they love the way I play, inside and out, being versatile," Basham said. "They said that's a great thing they look for in a player."
Wake Forest coach and Lewiston-Porter product Dave Clawson raves as much about Basham as a person as he does about his football skills.
“Everyone will tell you that they want guys who love football, but Boogie Basham lives it, breathes it and wants to be great," Clawson said in a statement released by the school. "His work ethic on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom over the course of his career at Wake Forest was special. Not to mention, he’s a great teammate and a joy to coach.
"Athletically, the Buffalo Bills are getting a playmaker who runs extremely well for his size and he has a relentless motor. I am excited to see his game translate to the NFL.”
With Rousseau and Basham, the Bills have created what shapes up as intense competition at defensive end. Given the apparent commitment to youth, the two elder statesmen among the ends, Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, who will be 33 and 34 when the 2020 season begins, figure to face a challenge remaining on the roster.
That assumes Darryl Johnson and A.J. Epenesa stay put.
"Definitely, I love competing," Basham said. "There's definitely a lot of competition. I was friends with A.J. Last year, when he was going through the process, I was just keeping in touch with him. And then me and Greg, we're cool. You get all three of us in that system, that's pretty good."
The first word Basham mentioned when describing himself as a player was "intensity."
"Just someone you can plug and play across the board, just someone who plays hard at all positions," he said. "Some guys don’t really like going inside playing 3-technique or going over the nose. For me, I take pride in it. It’s another chance to go out there and get better, another chance to go out and compete.
"That’s how I pride myself in playing."