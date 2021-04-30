Round 2: Bills make it back-to-back defensive linemen with Carlos Basham Jr.

Basham said his nickname came from his mom's best friend who used to babysit him and as she held him, "I'd be jumping around, dancing."

He said there was "definitely a lot of excitement" in his conversations with general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott.

"Excitement for me to get there, excited to see what I can bring to the table there," Basham said. "They definitely know what I can bring ... just go up there and ready for me to get started."

Most draft analysts see Basham playing defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, which the Bills employ as their base scheme. However, as with Rousseau, he also has shown the ability to play inside.

He's considered more of a powerful defensive end who, while able to effectively rush the passer, does some of his more impressive work setting the edge against the run.

"(The Bills) definitely said they love the way I play, inside and out, being versatile," Basham said. "They said that's a great thing they look for in a player."

Wake Forest coach and Lewiston-Porter product Dave Clawson raves as much about Basham as a person as he does about his football skills.