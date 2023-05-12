James Patterson didn’t have to go far for the biggest job interview of his life.

The former University at Buffalo linebacker is getting an opportunity this weekend at the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

“It means the world to me, to stay in Buffalo after I've been here five years at the University at Buffalo, just to get a shot with the Bills,” Patterson said Friday afternoon upon the conclusion of practice on a glorious May afternoon. “I started my first practice here, in 2018 in the spring. My opportunity is just to get close with the guys, try out, rookie undrafted free agent, just to get close with them, become friends with them – lifelong friends with them – and just soak up any knowledge that the Bills are teaching me this whole weekend and hopefully I can stay with them throughout this season.”

A 6-foot, 232 pounds, Patterson was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2022 as a senior after finishing second on the team with 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in starting all 13 games. He is looking to follow his twin brother, Jaret, into the NFL. Jaret Patterson also had a decorated career at UB and is entering his third NFL season with the Washington Commanders.

“Just take it one day at a time. Don't get too high, don't get too low,” James Patterson said of his brother’s advice. “Take it like a roller coaster, because it's going to have those moments where it's getting low, but you're always going to go back up. Just depend on your guys. … Everybody in the linebacker position group is a big help. We're keeping each other on our toes, making sure we know the playbook and helping each other, taking mental reps. Criticizing each rep that we're taking and making sure we fix them the next time we go out.”

As a tryout player, Patterson has a big hill to climb. That was evidenced by the unusual number, 71, that was assigned.

“I guess it chose me,” he said of the number, which is unusual for a linebacker. “I really don't care. I'm just glad I'm out here practicing, because a lot of other people would like to be in my shoes right now, so I'm just thankful.”

Here are three more observations from rookie minicamp.

1. Sean McDermott was absent. The Bills’ head coach was feeling under the weather, according to a team spokesman. General Manager Brandon Beane addressed the media following practice, instead of the head coach. Beane was asked just how useful these minicamps are.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“It’s a hard one because these guys haven’t been playing football, a lot of them,” he said. “Some of them were not at an all-star game. Some of them weren’t in playoffs, some of their seasons ended a long time ago and so you try and warn them the best you can, get in shape. We already had a few guys that are cramping and they’re going to get in there and get some treatment. So it’s hard and the other part of it is you got quite a wide range of skill sets. You got guys trying out versus a first-round pick, sometimes, and at different positions. It’s a harder evaluation for sure.”

That’s not to say the rookie minicamp is a waste of time. Far from it. Last year, the Bills invited both Ja’Marcus Ingram and Kingsley Jonathan to rookie minicamp, and they both eventually played snaps in the regular season for the team.

“The main thing, teach them some things and see what they can learn, process, all that stuff,” Beane said. “Some of the tryout guys, we do have serious interest. … We’re definitely evaluating some of these other guys and part of that is how are they mentally fitting. Is this going to be a big adjustment or are they picking it up pretty quick?”

2. The Bills chose to have a later bye week. The schedule, released Thursday, showed the Bills will be off in Week 13, which comes in December and is the penultimate week during the regular season that teams can be off. Because the Bills are playing in London this year, the team had the option to take its bye after that game, which would have been in Week 6, but Beane said the front office and coaching staff decided it would be more beneficial to be off later.

“If the London game was midseason or later, we probably would taken it there,” he said. “But being Week 5, we decided, ‘Hey, if you can give us a home game on one side of it, which we got home on both, we would rather do that and get that break later in the season. The last couple years we’ve had those Thanksgiving games, so we’ve tried to work out what we call that mini-bye around that, but this year getting the bye late, we liked that setup.”

Beane said when the schedule is released, he looks for three main things: The season opener (Sept. 11 at the New York Jets), the divisional games and the date of the bye week.

“I did look to see when we played the Dolphins this year to see if we had to go in the scorching heat or not,” he said. “I was excited to see that was a little bit later in the year.”

3. Beane addressed the addition of defensive tackle Poona Ford. The Bills made a noteworthy addition in free agency after the draft by signing Ford, 27, a 5-11, 310-pounder who spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with Seattle.

“Poona was a guy that we stayed very interested in through the free agent process, but couldn’t get them to agree to my deal that we were working with some others on. So we just stayed in contact and and once we didn’t get one from the draft, we stayed connected and said, ‘All right, let’s talk next week.’ I know he had some interest and according to the agent, I believe he turned down a little bit more money to come here, so like that,” Beane said. “Ultimately, he’s a pro. He started a lot of games. He’s a really good run player, I think he can help in the rush; at a minimum, he’s pushing that pocket to keep that quarterback from stepping up. He’s not an elusive guy in there, but he’s stout, plays good. He helps your whole group with the rush in there. He helps you get to third down by stopping that run.”

Ford signed a one-year contract, meaning the Bills still don’t have any of their projected defensive tackles signed beyond the upcoming season.

“I would like to not end the season and be at zero,” Beane said about the possibility of signing someone at the position to an extension. “That would be my hope. But it would have to make sense. If it’s somebody that’s here now, it would have to make sense to do an extension with any of those guys, so we’ll see. We’ve found a way to sometimes do an extension or two in training camp, so maybe we look at it at that point, see where the guys are at, who’s all in, who’s looking good and if there’s a chance to get one extended, we might look to do that.”