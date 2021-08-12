Rookie Marquez Stevenson brings speed to Bills

Marquez Stevenson was in the 10th grade when he got his nickname, “Speedy.” It stuck, and it’s now how he introduces himself. The moment he shakes someone’s hand, the Bills rookie wide receiver is revealing one of his biggest skills.
“I don’t take that lightly,” he said. “I respect them for calling me that, but at the end of the day, I gotta show that on tape.”
A sixth-round draft pick in the 2021 draft, Stevenson now looks to see how that speed can help him keep up with a deep wide receiver room.
At the University of Houston, his breakout season came in 2018, when he led the team with 75 receptions for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the team in catches again the next year as a junior, with 52. In his four years, he returned 34 kickoffs for 889 yards and three touchdowns. Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week that wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is “in that No. 1 spot right now” for returns, but that Stevenson and Brandon Powell have made it a good competition.
“He has improved tremendously from where he showed up here,” Farwell said of Stevenson. “Just going off his tape in college, he’s ultra-talented with the ball in his hands and so those are guys, we’ve got to get reps to all three of them and see what they can do in this in games and in competition.”
His first in-game opportunity should come Friday in the Bills' preseason opener against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. With Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis as the top four, the Bills have two or, at most, three spots up for grabs among Stevenson, McKenzie and a large group that includes Jake Kumerow, Duke Williams, Isaiah Hodgins, Tanner Gentry and Powell.
His high school coach, Jim Gatlin, says Stevenson was “fast from Day 1.” Gatlin knew about Stevenson when he was an eighth grader, before he arrived at Northwood High School in Shreveport, La.
“He was like a wild thoroughbred horse,” Gatlin said.
Stevenson had all sorts of ability that impressed Gatlin, but he needed to be reined in a bit.
“Nobody in Northwood High School's history ever ran more laps than him,” Gatlin said with a laugh. “He would pipe off and say something, and we would just pull him to the outside. He’d go run a lap, and he would be right back in the huddle. He didn’t mulligrub or pout or anything like that – he took his punishment, got back in there.”
And he did it quickly.
Gatlin, who calls Stevenson a second son, knew the outbursts weren’t mean-spirited. Stevenson needed to grow up a bit, but he also needed to let other people in. Gatlin said things started to change when Stevenson “saw that we loved him, and we're gonna take care of them.” Stevenson wanted to impress the coaching staff, and he did just that in a scrimmage in August when he was a sophomore.
“We walked out of there as a coaching staff and knew his sophomore year against Airline High School that he was going to be special,” Gatlin said.
At his pro day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, but Gatlin says he remembers a 4.36 from Stevenson at a camp in high school, back when he was also running track and playing basketball. Either way, Gatlin thinks Stevenson’s blistering speed is best seen in a game itself.
“His football speed is faster than a clock speed,” Gatlin said. “His football speed on the field is faster than a handheld (stopwatch)."
Years and years before he was drafted by the Bills, without even realizing it, Stevenson was making connections that would help him find his footing in Western New York. In Shreveport, he grew up with cornerback Tre’Davious White, and was especially close with White’s younger brother, Da’Vonta. Then, he was roommates with defensive tackle Ed Oliver at Houston. Even outside of football, the two were always together.
“If you see him, you’re seeing me,” Stevenson said.
Knowing both players has helped Stevenson navigate all that comes with being a rookie in the NFL. White in particular, with four years in the league, has given him invaluable advice on finding a good routine for training camp.
And Stevenson is soaking in what he can from veterans in the wide receiver room, too. He relishes the chance to learn from Diggs, Sanders and Beasley, watching everything they do on the field.
“He's smart enough to know that he's not going to step in there and be the man, you know?” Gatlin said. “I mean, you're sitting there with Beasley and Diggs – you’re going against some of the best in the league. And he’s smart enough to understand that.”
He also spends a lot of time with McKenzie. Despite Stevenson’s nickname, McKenzie asserts that he is the fastest on the team. McKenzie did also previously declare himself “the face of the franchise,” a claim he has since rescinded upon quarterback Josh Allen’s contract extension.
“He’s something else,” Stevenson said. “You can’t have a bad day around him.”
But that light-hearted energy helps as Stevenson goes through rep after rep.
“He's a survivor, man,” Gatlin said. “He knows what it takes to get the job done. So he'll do what it takes to make himself better and to make that team better.”
Allen to sit Friday
Coach Sean McDermott is deciding whether the starters will play Friday against Detroit on an “individual basis.” But he’s ruled out at least one: Quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the preseason opener.
“A number of the starters will play, a number of the starters won’t play and we’ll go from there,” McDermott said.
With three preseason games this year, McDermott said there’s a balance of splitting reps between reserves to evaluate them and getting starters ready. The first game will swing toward play time for reserves.
“For this one, we felt like it was important to take a good look at these young players in particular to give them their due, and this is the first time that with the cuts each week basically after game, we want to make sure we've got a good handle on who we have and what we need to do go forward,” McDermott said.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said he intends to play his starters about a quarter in his coaching debut.
Teams are required to cut to 85 players by Tuesday.
Moss day to day
Running back Zack Moss suffered a hamstring injury at Tuesday’s practice, and did not practice Wednesday. McDermott said that the team will “just take it one day at a time” with the second-year back.