Rookie Marquez Stevenson brings speed to Bills

Marquez Stevenson was in the 10th grade when he got his nickname, “Speedy.” It stuck, and it’s now how he introduces himself. The moment he shakes someone’s hand, the Bills rookie wide receiver is revealing one of his biggest skills.

“I don’t take that lightly,” he said. “I respect them for calling me that, but at the end of the day, I gotta show that on tape.”

A sixth-round draft pick in the 2021 draft, Stevenson now looks to see how that speed can help him keep up with a deep wide receiver room.

At the University of Houston, his breakout season came in 2018, when he led the team with 75 receptions for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the team in catches again the next year as a junior, with 52. In his four years, he returned 34 kickoffs for 889 yards and three touchdowns. Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week that wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is “in that No. 1 spot right now” for returns, but that Stevenson and Brandon Powell have made it a good competition.