Rookie Jack Anderson signed off Bills' practice squad by Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive lineman Jack Anderson was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Anderson's agent.

Anderson was selected in the seventh round – No. 236 overall – in April out of Texas Tech and spent the offseason and training camp with the Bills. He was released at the final roster cutdown after having performed well in the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

Anderson was among the Bills' practice squad protections for the first two weeks, but teams can sign players to their 53-man rosters off other team's practice squads before the Tuesday protections are in each week.

The Eagles placed guard Brandon Brooks on injured reserve Tuesday, necessitating an additional offensive lineman.

The Bills now can fill the opening on their practice squad.