Rookie DE Greg Rousseau ready to return to Kansas City

“Good players aren't good players because of their athleticism only,” Rousseau said. “That's obviously part of it, but a lot of this is being connected to the situation and just knowing your opponent.”

Rousseau found that the drills the Bills defense ran in practice that week prepped him specifically to bat down balls. Those reps, along with the situational understanding, helped him react quickly on the interception.

While the pick stands out, Frazier saw Rousseau have a “tremendous impact” in both the run and pass game against Kansas City.

“In run defense, his ability to be able to take on blockers and be able to shed and make plays in the run game was big for us,” Frazier said. “And, obviously, getting his hands up and coming away with an interception in the red zone to take points off the board, that’s a big-time play.”

Rousseau says that the “splash play” was big, but he doesn’t assign too much significance to his performance in the game. He put the trophy in the laundry room, rewatched the things he could still get better at and looked ahead to the upcoming games.