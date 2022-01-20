Rookie DE Greg Rousseau ready to return to Kansas City

It took Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau just five games to earn his first-career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. It’s taking him a little bit longer to find the right spot for the football-shaped trophy.
“It's actually, I think, in my laundry room right now,” Rousseau said. “I'll probably put it somewhere better when I get a house. But I don't have a lot of space for stuff.”
Rousseau can re-decorate later. Right now, the rookie is focused on returning to Kansas City with the Bills this weekend for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. He's felt a "fire in the locker room" this week as the Bills prepare.
When the two teams met in Week 5, Rousseau had one of the best games of his season in a 38-20 win, earning the league's weekly honors. He intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sacked him, had a tackle for loss and five tackles. Rousseau became just the second Bills player to earn Defensive Player of the Week as a rookie.
Now, as the Bills gear up for a rematch with the team that ended their season last year, Rousseau looks to have a big game once again, building off all he has since learned.
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said that the coaching staff was re-watching some of Rousseau’s plays against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.
“I think when Greg goes back and looks at that game again, he’s going to see some plays and he’s going to say, 'You know what? I need to do that again,’ ” Frazier said. “And we need that from him. ... He's grown a lot over the course of the season, but we need his impact in order for us to have the success we need on defense this coming Sunday.”
In the regular-season meeting, the Bills had four takeaways, including one on special teams. Mahomes threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, the first of which was a pick-six by safety Micah Hyde. Then, on the ensuing drive, Kansas City marched to the Buffalo eight-yard line before Rousseau batted and then reeled in a pass by Mahomes.
The Miami native’s most recent previous interception was roughly a decade ago.
“Probably like when I was 10 years old, playing Little League football, I remember I had one,” Rousseau said. “So way back.”
The Bills’ first-round pick in 2021, Rousseau says he thinks the biggest area he’s grown in during his rookie campaign is his reaction speed. He credited veterans Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes and defensive-line coach Eric Washington for helping him in that aspect. It comes in large part from thorough preparation for an opponent’s tendencies.
“Good players aren't good players because of their athleticism only,” Rousseau said. “That's obviously part of it, but a lot of this is being connected to the situation and just knowing your opponent.”
Rousseau found that the drills the Bills defense ran in practice that week prepped him specifically to bat down balls. Those reps, along with the situational understanding, helped him react quickly on the interception.
While the pick stands out, Frazier saw Rousseau have a “tremendous impact” in both the run and pass game against Kansas City.
“In run defense, his ability to be able to take on blockers and be able to shed and make plays in the run game was big for us,” Frazier said. “And, obviously, getting his hands up and coming away with an interception in the red zone to take points off the board, that’s a big-time play.”
Rousseau says that the “splash play” was big, but he doesn’t assign too much significance to his performance in the game. He put the trophy in the laundry room, rewatched the things he could still get better at and looked ahead to the upcoming games.
“I try to really minimize how much I think about a game (as) good or bad,” he said. “I try to really just put them all in the same buckets, same category. So I don’t really see it different from any game.”
He does allow himself to relish big plays a bit, but only in the big-picture sense. Even if the Week 5 performance seemed like a breakthrough game from the outside, Rousseau doesn’t frame it that way. He doesn’t want to overhype a game when he’s still trying to learn and grow.
“I wouldn't say I’ve made it, but I say I get happy when I make big plays,” Rousseau said. “And I'm like, ‘Man, I'm really helping this team. I'm in the NFL, this is a playoff-caliber team.’
“So just being able to make a tackle for loss, or make a sack or interception or fumble recovery, whatever it is, it’s like, ‘Man, I'm helping this organization go in the right direction. I'm doing my job.’ So that's the biggest thing.”
On a close-knit team, Rousseau has impressed players from different position groups with his preparation. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs will talk to him before games
“I’m not too much on that side of the ball, but I try to show him some love before the game and tell him he better get his hands on somebody or I’m gonna get my hands on him,” Diggs said. “It’s a steady grind. I remember being a young player and I remember how long the season was.”
Frazier praised Rousseau’s ability to work past the rookie wall earlier this season. Diggs agreed, and quickly pointed out that Rousseau isn't done yet.