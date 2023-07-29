PITTSFORD — Dalton Kincaid wishes that the Buffalo Bills tight end room had more nerds.

Not the human kind – there are certainly some of those – but the candy kind. His favorite candy is currently the Nerds Gummy Clusters. Unfortunately, he has to go off campus to get them.

“We don’t have those in the room,” Kincaid told The Buffalo News. “That’s probably something that would be nice to have.”

And Kincaid has the power. He is, after all, the main supplier of snacks for the tight end room. It’s part of the rookie’s quest to make sure he’s integrating himself into the team as best as possible.

“He’s always asking what he can do for the room,” tight end Dawson Knox said. “He picked us up snacks, brings you coffee without you asking him. He’s just that type of guy who wants to make sure he’s doing all the right things.”

The right things are different for different snackers.

“There’s a variety of things in there,” Kincaid said. “We’ve got a coffee machine, some chips, some candy, some trail mix, Cosmic Brownies. Those weren’t requested, but I feel like everyone loves Cosmic Brownies, especially as a kid.”

While he may be getting requests for specific treats now, the initial snack plan was all Kincaid’s.

“I think being proactive with that stuff is important,” Kincaid said.

Just a few days into training camp, Kincaid is doing all he can to get involved with the team both on the field and off it. It can be intimidating for any rookie to show up to their first NFL training camp. Kincaid is trying to ease on the personal side, but professionally, the Bills are working him in quickly.

On Wednesday, the first day of camp, quarterback Josh Allen went to Kincaid on both the first pass in 7-on-7 drills, and then on the first pass in 11-on-11 red-zone work. Each was good for a catch, the latter for a touchdown.

On Friday, Kincaid had the first catch in the Bills’ 11-on-11 segment. He also had a big gainer in the Bills’ third practice of training camp, getting wide open on a shallow crossing route.

While the 23-year-old tight end has a good sense of humor, he’s unveiling it slowly as he first focuses on absorbing as much football as he can. Still, the tight end room is getting an early taste, and Kincaid finds the camaraderie of the room refreshing.

Kincaid has bonded quickly with Knox by taking the initiative.

“Well, yeah, that’s thanks to him,” Knox said. “His personality is just awesome. You know he fits right in with our culture, with our room.”

Kincaid’s personality seeps into his play on the field.

“I feel like he has some good energy to him,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “He’s real cool, real mellow, and he’s real fluid in the way he runs.”

Their quarterback agrees.

“He’s fun to throw to, I’ll tell you that,” Allen said. “He’s got a good body language. And he made some plays out there today, and we’re gonna continue to grow on that.”

Some of the growing will come once the Bills have spent more time getting to know Kincaid. During OTAs, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said the team was “nowhere close to knowing exactly” how they would use Kincaid. At training camp, Dorsey clarified that this was just about maximizing Kincaid’s talents, rather than a hapless approach to their top pick.

“I hope I didn’t mis-phrase it when I’ve talked about him before,” Dorsey said Thursday, “But obviously, there’s a vision for him, and there’s a clear way we see him and the way we want to utilize him.

“But I think the biggest thing is you don’t want to skip steps in a player’s development, more so than anything. So, to rush that and not let him learn the foundation of the offense and the core of who we are, would be doing him and us a disservice.”

Since about 11:30 p.m. the night the Bills drafted Kincaid at No. 25, General Manager Brandon Beane has emphasized that he feels the rookie is a “different style player” than Knox. Beane has said more than once that it’ll feel more like 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers), or even “11 and a half” personnel, than 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two receivers), when the two are on the field.

While conscious to not give away too much strategy, Knox acknowledges there is still some overlap in duties.

“I’d say a good bit is exactly the same,” Knox said Thursday.

With the perpetual caveat that the team will strive to stay creative, Knox breaks it down like this: When the two are in at the same time, Kincaid plays more of the F, or the slot, but the rookie’s versatility means the team can bring him in line. Knox is typically more in line, he says, but again, with the flexibility of picking at any given defense.

“We like changing it up, where he goes in line, I spread out, and there might be a linebacker coming out to match me,” Knox said. “So, it just adds a whole different layer that the defense has to prepare for, and it’s gonna make it hard on the defensive coordinator.”

Of course, as with any training camp, there is still plenty for the Bills to work through before going against opposing defenses. Given Kincaid’s unique skillset, the Bills are exploring options.

“I don’t know if like he’s necessarily the primary slot guy or where because we got a lot of different pieces that can play in that position,” Dorsey said. “But when (Kincaid) is either there or wherever we utilize him ... he’s got tremendous route running ability and does a great job as a route runner to whether it’s attacking leverage, whether it’s setting up people with him stem in his route.”

Similarly, Bills coach Sean McDermott has been quick to reign in expectations for the first-round pick. It’s not a lack of confidence in Kincaid, it’s more about not letting the hype balloon to a level that is unattainable. Beane also has been balanced in his early assessments of Kincaid.

“He’s got a lot to learn, he’s still picking up the offense, things are still being installed for him,” Beane said on the first day of camp. “But he’s a hard worker, and I know he’s been in his playbook.”

The deep in the playbook comment is evident. For example, while admittedly a Taylor Swift fan, Kincaid said he still hasn’t had time to listen to “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in its entirety. He has made time for at least one song.

“I mean, ‘Enchanted’ is my all-time favorite,” Kincaid said. “So, I can’t really get away from that one. But I’m still getting kind of through the whole album. It’s a lot of songs.”

The 22-song album is one hour and 44 minutes, and it was released three weeks ago. But Kincaid has been busy all summer.

In June, Kincaid was the Bills’ representative at the NFL Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles. There, at a Fanatics event, rookies wrote down the players they idolized growing up. Like a number of rookies, Kincaid listed quarterback Tom Brady, who ended up sending a video to Kincaid, giving the tight end a pep talk.

“That was probably the craziest thing, with all this,” Kincaid said. “(The) whole being drafted and everything going on, that was probably the craziest thing – seeing that and then just receiving that from him.”

Given their ages, Brady was someone Kincaid watched growing up. Now, he’s hoping to create highlight reels of his own with his quarterback. Kincaid can’t pick a favorite play from camp so far; it’s simply any time he’s caught a pass from Allen.

“It’s cool anytime you get the ball thrown to you from Josh Allen,” Kincaid said. “So, just making sure when that ball gets thrown to me, just to catch it and do my job.”

Bills sign Isabella

The Bills signed wide receiver Andy Isabella after he worked out with the team Friday. Isabella entered the league in 2019 as a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals, and he was most recently with the Baltimore Ravens. In 41 games with three starts, Isabella has 33 catches on 54 targets, for 447 yards and three touchdowns. The Bills also worked out N’Keal Harry, a first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019.

To make room for Isabella, the Bills released wide receiver Jalen Wayne.