A day after "parting ways" with the Buffalo Bills, former executive vice president and chief executive officer Ron Raccuia issued a brief statement in which he thanked the Pegula family, said he was proud of the organization's accomplishments and said "the time has come for new professional challenges."

“For the past several years I have been honored to work for the Pegula family and to serve as their business partner and lead executive on the new stadium project," the statement released Thursday afternoon said. "Our work together has been gratifying and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished throughout the organizations. The time has come for new professional challenges and I’m excited for what the future holds.

Analysis: Terry Pegula's new leaders are in, and Ron Raccuia is out. What does it mean for the Buffalo Bills? Terry Pegula has a new leadership team in place at the Buffalo Bills – and the owner himself is in the center of it. The team announced that executive Ron Raccuia is out. Here's a look at what we know about the impact of the changes on Bills’ operations.

"As a lifelong Buffalo resident, to work alongside the men and women at the Bills, Sabres and PSE has been a blessing. My family and I would like to personally thank the entire community for all the love and support they have shown us.”

Raccuia did not specify what those new challenges would be and has not responded to requests for comment.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that owner Terry Pegula is stepping into the team president role long held by his wife, Kim Pegula, who has been away from work since suffering cardiac arrest 13 months ago and that Racciua was out.

Replacing Raccuia as the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer is John Roth, who is also COO of the Buffalo Sabres and PSE. Roth, who joined the Buffalo Sabres in January after 24 years as an investor and portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, will now hold all three positions.

The Bills’ new management committee also will include Kathryn D’Angelo as general counsel and senior vice president of business administration and Josh Dziurlikowski as senior vice president of finance and business administration. Both were already part of the Bills’ executive team.

A Buffalo native and 1990 graduate of Canisius College, Raccuia worked in sports marketing and management and modeling, talent and production before becoming a football player agent and successful entrepreneur. He purchased and later sold Integrity Office Supply, and founded AdPro Sports, which provides licensed and branded merchandise. After the Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Sabres in 2011, he developed a relationship that extended beyond the hockey team.

“All relationships start at the personal level, and when the Pegulas first got here, my family and our businesses developed really good professional and personal relationships,” Raccuia told The News for an April story.

The Pegulas purchased the Bills in 2014. Three years after that, Kim Pegula and her three children bought a majority stake in AdPro. Raccuia and his partners retained a minority stake, and Raccuia also remained president of the company. At the same time, he became an executive vice president with the Bills, which were then under the leadership of Russ Brandon. Soon after, in 2018, Brandon resigned as president after a 21-year tenure with the team. Kim Pegula stepped in the president’s office and Raccuia became her close professional confidante. When she fell ill in June 2022, he became the team’s top non-football executive.