Terry Pegula has a new leadership team in place at the Buffalo Bills – and the owner himself is in the center of it.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Pegula is stepping into the team president role long held by his wife, Kim Pegula, who has been away from work since suffering cardiac arrest 13 months ago.

At the same time, Ron Raccuia, the executive who led the team’s negotiations for a $1.54 billion stadium and who ran the Bills’ non-football operations in Kim Pegula’s absence, is out.

“We would like to thank Ron for his many years hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE (Pegula Sports and Entertainment),” Terry Pegula said in a statement released by the team. “We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Replacing Raccuia as the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer is John Roth, who is also COO of the Buffalo Sabres and PSE. Roth, who joined the Buffalo Sabres in January after 24 years as an investor and portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, will now hold all three positions.

The Bills’ new management committee also will include Kathryn D'Angelo as general counsel and senior vice president of business administration and Josh Dziurlikowski as senior vice president of finance and business administration. Both were already part of the Bills’ executive team.

“After taking time over the past several months to evaluate the business side of our operation, we wanted to revamp and improve our structure,” Pegula said in the story published on the team website. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in this management committee we have constructed. I have had a high level of trust and strong working relationships with John, Kathryn and Josh over the years and expect them each to successfully continue to lead our business operations in the years to come.”

Here's a look at what we know about the impact of the changes on the Bills’ operations:

Raccuia’s name was frequently in the media over the last two years as the team negotiated a stadium deal with New York and Erie County. What’s his legacy with the team?

He’s one of a handful of people who will be able to point to the future Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026 across the street from the existing facility in Orchard Park, and say, “I played a key role in helping make this happen.” Raccuia traveled with Kim Pegula and members of her family, including Terry, to research sports facilities across the United States and into Europe. He helped oversee the design of the new stadium, working with the architecture firm Populous, and helped bring in the consulting firm Legends, which is co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and will be overseeing sales and sponsorships. He played a key role in selecting Legends Hospitality for the future Highmark Stadium’s food and beverage contract, replacing Delaware North Cos.

Most importantly, he led the Bills’ efforts to negotiate the funding and lease deal for the stadium. The pact, which was finalized in the spring, includes $600 million in funding from New York State and $250 million from Erie County. The Bills are funding the rest, including cost overruns. Currently that means the team is responsible for $690 million, much of which will be supported by the sale of personal seat licenses to season ticket holders.

Why is Raccuia leaving?

It’s unclear. The Bills didn’t say, and Raccuia didn’t immediately respond to texts asking for comment. What we do know is that this might signal the conclusion of a yearslong and multi-layered business relationship between Raccuia and the Pegulas.

A Buffalo native and 1990 graduate of Canisius College, Raccuia worked in sports marketing and management and modeling, talent and production before becoming a football player agent and successful entrepreneur. He purchased and later sold Integrity Office Supply, and founded AdPro Sports, which provides licensed and branded merchandise. After the Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Sabres in 2011, he developed a relationship that extended beyond the hockey team.

“All relationships start at the personal level, and when the Pegulas first got here, my family and our businesses developed really good professional and personal relationships,” Raccuia told The News for an April story.

The Pegulas purchased the Bills in 2014. Three years after that, Kim Pegula and her three children bought a majority stake in AdPro. Raccuia and his partners retained a minority stake, and Raccuia also remained president of the company. At the same time, he became an executive vice president with the Bills, which were then under the leadership of Russ Brandon. Soon after, in 2018, Brandon resigned as president after a 21-year tenure with the team. Kim Pegula stepped in the president’s office and Raccuia became her close professional confidante. When she fell ill in June 2022, he became the team’s top non-football executive.

What does this mean for the construction of the stadium?

Raccuia’s departure shouldn’t impact it. His job was to get the deal done – which happened – and oversee the team that is managing the stadium development. Now, presumably, Roth or Terry Pegula himself will manage that team – which became one person bigger with another hire announced Wednesday: Penny Semaia, a senior associate athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh, is joining the Bills as vice president of stadium relations. He will work alongside John Polka, the team’s vice president of stadium development, and Frank Cravotta, the executive vice president of creative services/stadium design for PSE.

“Penny's wealth of experience at the collegiate level and personality will add to our team as he transitions into his new role with the Bills and our new stadium,” Terry Pegula said in a statement.

What does Terry Pegula becoming team president mean for the Bills?

It signals that Kim Pegula, who suffered significant brain damage, isn’t likely to return to the job for the foreseeable future. Beyond that, we don’t know, other than to say this: Pegula is the boss, and he can be as hands on – or not – as he pleases.

Pegula becomes the sixth current NFL owner to also carry the title of president. The others are Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, John Mara of the New York Giants, Mark Wilf of the Minnesota Vikings, Art Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s worth noting that management structures across the NFL can look quite a bit different from team to team. For example, six teams – the Colts, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Browns, Cardinals and Chargers – do not have a named team president. Another team, the Green Bay Packers, has a team president – Clarence native Mark Murphy – but does not have a principal owner. The team is publicly owned.

Almost every principal owner in the NFL carries an additional title. In addition to president, Terry Pegula is also the Bills’ chief executive officer.

The real point to watch is this: Terry Pegula is 72 years old and has five adult children, most of whom have been involved in some form in the family’s sports businesses. Laura Pegula, one of two children from Terry’s previous marriage, represented the Bills for the first time at the annual NFL meetings in March, along with her father and Raccuia.

Who figures into any succession plan, and which of them – if any – will be the next Bills’ team president, remains publicly unknown. But the answer to that question, whenever it becomes relevant, will have a significant impact on the franchise.

News Sports Reporter Jay Skurski contributed to this report.