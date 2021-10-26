Roger Goodell says NFL wants Bills 'secure in WNY for generations'

Bills owner Terry Pegula left the meeting early Tuesday and returned to Western New York after learning of a possible exposure to Covid-19 at his daughter Jessica’s wedding on Friday in Asheville, N.C. His departure leaves Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, as the Bills’ lone representative at the meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Raccuia is expected to field questions from NFL owners Wednesday.

The Bills have proposed constructing a $1.4 billion stadium across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

New York state hired a consulting firm, AECOM, to study the cost and practicality of renovating the existing stadium, and building a new stadium in either Orchard Park or downtown, which could add another $1 billion in construction and infrastructure costs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said her office will release the document to the public as soon as next month.

The NFL does not have a preference about the location of a new stadium, Goodell said.