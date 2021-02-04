Roger Goodell says NFL not satisfied by lack of minority hires

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged disappointment Thursday with the league’s track record on hiring minority head coaches.
“We had two minority coaches hired this year, but it wasn’t what we expected, and it’s not what we expect going forward,” Goodell said in his annual “State of the NFL” news conference from the Super Bowl in Tampa. “We’re not satisfied, and we feel like we can do better and we’re going.
There were seven head-coaching openings in the NFL, and just two were filled by minorities. Robert Saleh was hired by the New York Jets and David Culley by the Houston Texans.
That kept the number of minority head coaches at three of 32, the same as last season and the same as in 2003, when the NFL took its first big step to encouraging minority hires by instituting the “Rooney Rule.” That edict required teams to interview a minority candidate for head-coaching and senior football positions. Just two years ago, there were eight minority head coaches.
“I’m not sure there’s an issue we spent more time working with our ownership on,” Goodell said. “We want to continue to look and see what went right, what went wrong. I think that has to happen with individual discussions with candidates, both successful and unsuccessful, with the clubs and try to understand. They’re not the outcomes we wanted.”
Meanwhile, Goodell indicated he expects a lot of NFL business to be conducted virtually in 2021, just like last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He stressed NFL coaches still find value in preseason games, which were wiped out in 2020. But Goodell said he simply doesn't know how full NFL stadiums will be next season or to what degree players or fans would be vaccinated by then.
He also wouldn’t speculate on whether there will be a 17th regular-season game for all teams in 2021, which NFL owners have the right to implement under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement with players.
Goodell tried to put a positive spin on the latest NFL hiring cycle.
“There were some real positives for us here – three new general managers that are African American,” he said.
Three of seven general manager openings were filled by minorities last month. Those hires were Martin Mayhew in Washington, Brad Holmes in Detroit and Terry Fontenot in Atlanta. That brings to five the number of minority GMs, with those three joining Chris Grier in Miami and Andrew Barry in Cleveland (the only two in 2020).
During the past year, the NFL bolstered interview requirements for minority candidates and started rewarding teams for developing minority candidates that get hired by other clubs. The Saints, Ravens and Rams each will receive two extra third-round draft picks under the rule. San Francisco, which had employed Saleh and Mayhew, will get three extra third-round picks.
Goodell was asked numerous questions about whether the NFL will return to normal for spring practices and summer training camps.
“I wish I knew the answer to that,” Goodell said. “One of the things that I have learned, and all of us have learned, is not to project too much in advance. ... I don’t know when normal will occur again. I know this, we’ve learned to operate in a difficult environment and we’ll do it again.
“I think a lot of the things we did last year with the respect to training camps, with respect to the offseason – virtual is going to be part of our life for the long term,” he said. “I think we’ve learned, the coaches learned, the players learned that it was actually a very positive way to install offenses and to work in the offseason. So I think we’ll see more of that for sure.”
Goodell stressed NFL players and staff would not “jump the line” in order to get virus vaccines.
On whether stadiums will be full in the fall, Goodell said: “We hope much of our society will be vaccinated by the summer because it’s in the best interest of our country. We’ll adapt. If our protocols have to adapt to that we will.”
NFL Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith, however, was skeptical that there would be leaguewide and a high percentage of fan vaccinations by the fall.
“To think we’re going to be in a vaccine-neutral state by September is probably not the case,” Smith said in his annual news conference, held right after Goodell spoke.
Smith said the league learned a pared-down offseason for the players was successful.
"We changed the offseason ... we changed preseason. ... It’s all about being smarter,” he said.
Goodell has been in favor of shortening preseason.
“Our coaches feel strongly, and we’ll talk about this with the union, that there’s value in the training camp, there’s value in practice, there’s value in having preseason games where you can develop young players and give them the opportunity to get better as football players,” he said. “The veterans may not need that as much. Those are the types of things we’ll balance as we come in.”
Both Goodell and Smith praised the cooperation that was required to play the entire season without having to cancel any games.
“This was an extraordinary collective effort,” Goodell said. “There’s so many people that had to work together to get this done. There were doubters, obviously. There were people who didn’t believe we could do it. Obviously we had a lot of unknowns ourselves. But we believed that staying on schedule and working toward trying to get 256 games done – as we say shorthand, avoid the asterisk – I think we were able to do that.”