Roger Goodell says NFL not satisfied by lack of minority hires

“To think we’re going to be in a vaccine-neutral state by September is probably not the case,” Smith said in his annual news conference, held right after Goodell spoke.

Smith said the league learned a pared-down offseason for the players was successful.

"We changed the offseason ... we changed preseason. ... It’s all about being smarter,” he said.

Goodell has been in favor of shortening preseason.

“Our coaches feel strongly, and we’ll talk about this with the union, that there’s value in the training camp, there’s value in practice, there’s value in having preseason games where you can develop young players and give them the opportunity to get better as football players,” he said. “The veterans may not need that as much. Those are the types of things we’ll balance as we come in.”

Both Goodell and Smith praised the cooperation that was required to play the entire season without having to cancel any games.

“This was an extraordinary collective effort,” Goodell said. “There’s so many people that had to work together to get this done. There were doubters, obviously. There were people who didn’t believe we could do it. Obviously we had a lot of unknowns ourselves. But we believed that staying on schedule and working toward trying to get 256 games done – as we say shorthand, avoid the asterisk – I think we were able to do that.”

