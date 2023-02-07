PHOENIX – Rob Gronkowski confirmed Tuesday that he’s finished.

The Amherst native and future Pro Football Hall of Fame member has officially put his NFL playing days behind him as he transitions into his next phase of life at 33 years old.

“I’m kicking field goals now,” Gronkowski said during a Fox Sports media day previewing Super Bowl LVII, referencing a promotion with FanDuel that he’s taking part in during the game. “It’s a lot easier on the body. Now I can see why kickers can go until they’re 48 years old.”

Gronkowski pointed out that he’s a perfect 1 for 1 on field goals in his football career, making a 28-yarder as a sophomore for Williamsville North. For much of the 2022 season, the idea of Gronkowski coming out of retirement for a second time to join his hometown Buffalo Bills had some legs. He confirmed Tuesday that, had he decided to play, it would have been for the Bills.

“When Tom (Brady) retired (briefly last offseason), I just always loved to play with Tom, our chemistry and everything. My options were on the table then at that moment for about three weeks throughout the free agency period,” Gronkowski said. “I just talked to (the Bills) a little bit. I saw what my options were. I knew I probably wasn't going to play football again, but I just wanted to see the options. I didn't want to shut the door or anything. If Tom stayed retired and I was willing to play another year of football and to go all in, I think the Buffalo Bills would have been the team for sure.”

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots and another one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, called a potential homecoming “unbelievable,” but confirmed he’s done. He has, however, become a Bills fan again.

“It would be a great story, but my time is past now,” he said. “I love the way Josh Allen plays, though. How he can extend the play, running around in the pocket, running outside the pocket and everything like that. Just how much he's brought Buffalo together as well. I'm from Buffalo, so when you're from Buffalo, Buffalo is always going to hold a piece of your heart for your whole, entire life. Whenever you run into somebody, even if they haven't been to Buffalo in 20 years, if they grew up there, you're a Bills fan deep down -- except I wasn't when I was with the Patriots. That's the only way to demolish that, but it came back now that I'm retired. Just what he has done for the whole community of Buffalo is unbelievable. Just the skillset that he brought to the table is great.”

It’s not as if Gronkowski is lacking things to do in retirement.

He’s here this week as a member of the Fox broadcast crew that will air Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles from State Farm Stadium.

“Gronk is done (playing). You know how I can tell Gronk is done, because when he would come to the set the last few weeks and work with us, he was very serious,” said Michael Strahan, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and another member of the Fox broadcast crew. “He was like, 'I've got to have a fall back.' He's really been great.

“We've talked about him, without him even knowing, and I think he's been really, really good. He's understanding how this whole thing works, he's understanding how to give an opinion with some pop to it, but also keep his personality. I think that's the most important thing with Gronk. We know him as one thing, but in a lot of ways, I've seen him evolve, and I love that about him. He's willing to learn. He sits there and he takes notes and he studies. He fits in with us, which is probably the toughest thing to do.”

During the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Gronkowski will participate in the first live Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel. Called the “Kick of Destiny,” Gronkowski will attempt a 25-yard field goal. If he makes it, any FanDuel customer who places a bet of $5 or more on the Super Bowl will win a share of $10 million in free bets given out by the company. To prepare, Gronkowski has been training with former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri.

“His advice was to make it,” Gronkowski joked. “I think I was so terrible at that point on the first day that he couldn't even give me advice because it was just that bad, so all he said was just make it however you need to do it. If it's toe style, if it's soccer style. I've always been a toe kicker. I was a toe kicker for my high school team. I was always the kickoff guy sophomore and junior year in high school. He said ‘If you've got to toe it, you've got to toe it.’ I've been practicing soccer-style kicks. I'm getting pretty decent. Let me tell you, I've got a lot more respect for these kickers out there.”

Gronkowski also will host his third annual “Gronk Beach” party – which is exactly what it sounds like -- on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Additionally, he recently had a cameo in “80 for Brady,” a movie starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin about a group of best friends who made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet Tom Brady.

Gronkowski hasn’t ruled out an acting career in his future, but for now is focused on his role with Fox.

“I would probably say playing football was actually a little bit easier because I was doing it my whole, entire life. I wasn't talking about football, I was getting taught football, and then just going out there and executing it in the physical form. ... This is a little bit, because you're projecting it. You're trying to explain to other people how football works. The nerves are kind of the same, no lie. I was a little shaky before games, and then with the broadcasting, I was a little shaky last week before the Philly game.

"It's the same thing, once you do one segment or once you get five plays into the game, it just all starts feeling natural. Then you just feel good from there.”