Rob Gronkowski and family have their own version of 'Manning Cast' for UFC 278

Following in the footsteps of the “Manning Cast” for Monday Night Football, ESPN will debut the “Gronk Cast” for UFC 278 on Saturday night.

“UFC 278 with The Gronks” will feature former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, along with brothers brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon with host the alternate feed of the event with their own commentary. Guests scheduled include UFC legend Chuck Liddell, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland and rising UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

The alternate feed is part of an expanded deal between ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which produced “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.”

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” the Gronkowski family said in a news release. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement from the NFL after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Gronks’ show will debut on ESPN and ESPN+ from 9 to 10 p.m. and will move to ESPN+ at 10 p.m. for the ESPN+ pay-per-view presentation and it will stream until the event concludes. Fans who buy the PPV will get access to the main telecast along with the Gronks’ simulcast.

The main event is a rematch for the UFC welterweight championship between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards from Salt Lake City.