Rob Gronkowski admits Super Bowl against Bills would have been 'nuts'

“You know, I'm doing real well, man. Real well. Haven't missed a practice. Haven't missed a game,” he said. “You know, you live and learn. I would have never came back if I didn't live and learn. The way sometimes I was feeling at the end of my career ... it was like, what led to that? Why was I feeling like that? Yes, it's the game of football, it's tough, but there are always things you can do to make yourself healthier.

“I learned from those situations. ... I've learned how to take care of my body. I've taken that and applied it. I've played 19 games, this is the 28th week we're going on of straight practice. Overall, this year has been good to me in terms of my health.”

Gronkowski stayed active during his year off, playing hockey, basketball and volleyball on a regular basis while still running and lifting weights.

“I feel like the cardio is what you never want to lose if you're trying to come back, because I would feel like that's the toughest to gain,” he said. “Football movement wise, I've been doing that forever. Football movements I can do. That takes about a week or two to get back. It was just all about my cardio. My cardio was up there.”

Nevertheless, learning a new offensive system for the first time proved to be a challenge.