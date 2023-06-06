The cover of Madden 24 is scheduled to be revealed Wednesday, with Josh Allen rumored to be the choice for the cover.

Robert Griffin III suggested another Bills player, while not taking away from Allen's merits.

"EA Sports should make Damar Hamlin the Madden 24 Cover Athlete,'' RGIII wrote on Twitter. "Celebrate a moment that brought us all together for once regardless of what team you cheer for.''

Griffin continued, "Celebrate Denny Kellington and the professionals who saved his life with a briefing detailing all the work they did to save him and get him back on the field. It’s important for the youth to know these facts and Madden has their attention."

A lot of people had thoughts on the opinion of the former quarterback-turned-ESPN broadcaster as the post has more than 8 million views as of Tuesday afternoon. Griffin has 2.1 million followers.

Some argued the cover should be reserved for superstar athletes, others said they feared the "Madden Curse" for Hamlin; and others just thought the idea was completely ridiculous. Griffin appeared on the cover of NCAA Football '13, by the way.

Former NFL player Will Compton, who co-hosts the popular "Bussin with the Boys" podcast replied, “I think he’s been thru enough."

Obviously, the cover athlete has already been selected and all the marketing materials are done. It's not as if EA Sports would even be able to pivot to Griffin's suggestion.

As for Hamlin, he was on the field in team drills Tuesday for organized team activities during the portion that was open to reporters. Hamlin, who had not been wearing a helmet during the media access periods, had his helmet back on this week.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, said he intends to play this season.

Hamlin's story will continue to be an inspiration – Madden cover or not.