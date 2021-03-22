Rest of AFC East uses free agency to play catch-up with Bills

The difference in approaches has not been lost on Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

“Yeah, we knew, looking at the other three teams in the division, that they saved up a lot of cap space, and done a really nice job and there’s been some really good players that they’ve acquired,” Beane told reporters. “That’s where they are in their build, and where we are in retaining our own and probably (with) less cap dollars. But it’s going to be a very competitive division with those other three teams. We won it this year, but we know it’ll be even harder next year if we’re going to try and win it again.”

Coach Sean McDermott also understands the Bills should count on a tougher challenge than they had last season when they wrapped up the division title with two games left on the schedule and finished with a 13-3 record.

“Our division is improving,” McDermott told reporters. “That’s why we have to continue to improve. There’s cap space with those teams that are in our division and draft capital. So, we have to continue to push the envelope. That’s what we’re trying to do. Brandon did a great job re-signing Matt and we’re going to continue to look and see what’s out there, whether it is in free agency or through the draft, as well, to continue to improve our roster.”