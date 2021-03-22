Rest of AFC East uses free agency to play catch-up with Bills

No team has been busier in NFL free agency than the New England Patriots.
They’ve gone on a spending spree unlike any in the 21 seasons Bill Belichick has been their coach and overseer of all aspects of the football operation.
For the most part, Belichick was always the one picking through the bargain bin of the free-agent market. Let everyone else pay the exorbitant prices that comes with writing checks at the very start of the signing period. Belichick was content with going for those nondescript role-player types that accepted relatively modest and usually short-term deals, plugging them into the lineup … and continuing to win.
That all changed after last year’s third-place finish in the AFC East. After discovering the harsh reality of life without Tom Brady. After staring up at the Buffalo Bills, who emerged from the long, dark shadow Belichick’s team had cast to win their first division championship since 1995.
Now, it’s the Patriots who are playing catch-up. That’s also true for the rest of the AFC East, though the Pats have shown by far the greatest urgency by making the most and most notable moves.
Meanwhile, the Bills proceeded the way upper-echelon teams with a franchise quarterback firmly entrenched in Josh Allen and minimal roster holes should proceed. They concentrated on keeping their own free agents – the most important of whom were linebacker Matt Milano, offensive tackle Daryl Williams, guard Jon Feliciano and cornerback Levi Wallace – and were selective in outside acquisitions they believed upgraded them at receiver (Emmanuel Sanders), backup quarterback (Mitchell Trubisky), No. 2 tight end (Jacob Hollister) and punter (Matt Haack).
The difference in approaches has not been lost on Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.
“Yeah, we knew, looking at the other three teams in the division, that they saved up a lot of cap space, and done a really nice job and there’s been some really good players that they’ve acquired,” Beane told reporters. “That’s where they are in their build, and where we are in retaining our own and probably (with) less cap dollars. But it’s going to be a very competitive division with those other three teams. We won it this year, but we know it’ll be even harder next year if we’re going to try and win it again.”
Coach Sean McDermott also understands the Bills should count on a tougher challenge than they had last season when they wrapped up the division title with two games left on the schedule and finished with a 13-3 record.
“Our division is improving,” McDermott told reporters. “That’s why we have to continue to improve. There’s cap space with those teams that are in our division and draft capital. So, we have to continue to push the envelope. That’s what we’re trying to do. Brandon did a great job re-signing Matt and we’re going to continue to look and see what’s out there, whether it is in free agency or through the draft, as well, to continue to improve our roster.”
Here’s a closer look at what the rest of the AFC East has done in free agency so far:
New England Patriots
What they needed: An upgrade of an anemic offense that was the primary reason for last season’s 7-9 finish.
What they got: A pair of talented tight ends in former Tennessee Titan Jonnu Smith and former Los Angeles Charger Hunter Henry. Smith received a four-year, $50 million contract, while Henry got a three-year deal worth $37.5 million.
The Patriots also bolstered their pass rush by signing ex-Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon to a four-year contract worth $56 million and helped their secondary by picking up safety Jalen Mills from the Philadelphia Eagles on a four-year, $24 million deal.
Most of the attention, however, is what Belichick did to try to get more out of his offense, which figures to depend much more on what they get from the quarterback position. For now, it appears that will be filled by Cam Newton, who the Pats re-signed after a less-than-sterling first year in New England.
The Patriots added a deep-threat receiver in former Las Vegas Raider Nelson Agholor, along with a slot target in Kendrick Bourne from San Francisco. They also brought back 380-pound offensive tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Raiders. Still, the clear focus was on finding ways to exploit one of the major weaknesses of the Bills’ defense: covering the tight end.
“You knew that Coach Belichick, the tight ends, you look at the success they had with (Rob) Gronkowski and (the late Aaron) Hernandez and some of those guys,” Beane said. “I have a feeling that’s what they’re trying to restart there. And it’ll be a tough matchup for Sean and Leslie and our defensive players.”
“At the end of the day,” McDermott said, “we have to put players in position and they do have two good tight ends now in New England.”
Miami Dolphins
What they needed: To get more out of Tua Tagovailoa in his second season (assuming he remains the starting QB after a mostly disappointing rookie year).
What they got: A much-needed deep threat in Will Fuller, formerly of the Houston Texans. Fuller, who received a one-year contract that includes a signing bonus of more than $9.6 million and a base salary of $990,000, had a career-best season in 2020 with 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.
For the most part, however, the Dolphins took a low-keyed approach. They mainly found players to enhance their depth at various positions. They took a flier on troubled former Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round pick last year, and released him only days later.
In exchange for former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, who was signed as a free agent last year, the Dolphins acquired outside linebacker Benardrick McKinney from Houston. If McKinney can stay healthy, he will be a significant factor against the run, filling a hole created by the release of Kyle Van Noy one season after he joined the Dolphins from New England. Van Noy returned to the Pats.
New York Jets
What they needed: More than anything, a better coach. They might very well have found one in Robert Saleh, former defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. By all accounts, he already has more buy-in from his players than his predecessor, Adam Gase, but that probably didn’t take much.
Otherwise, this team could use help pretty much everywhere, especially on an offense that ranked last in the NFL. Unless they find a better quarterback, they’ll have to continue to hope the answer is 2018 first-round draft pick Sam Darnold.
What they got: Two of the top players in the free-agent market at their respective positions: defensive end Carl Lawson, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, and wide receiver Corey Davis, formerly of the Titans. They were expensive pickups. Lawson got a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed. With an average annual salary of $15 million, he becomes the highest-paid player on the roster. Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million in guarantees.
Lawson looks to be a perfect fit for Saleh’s defense, which wants quick rushers coming wide from the outside, a role Lawson filled impressively for Cincinnati. Despite having 5.5 sacks in 2020, the Jets have reason to believe he’ll continue to make strides and likely become a double-digit sacker.
For a Jets offense that plans to incorporate play-action passing, Davis should transition well with his new team given that last year with the Titans, he averaged 20.9 yards per catch (on 26 receptions) on play-action throws.
The Jets also made a smart move by applying a franchise tag to standout safety Marcus Maye. Linebacker Jarrad Davis is a solid, if a bit overpriced (at one-year, $7 million), addition at linebacker. Another addition, former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, could help if he can stay healthy, which has been a problem throughout his career.