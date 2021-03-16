Resetting the market at Bills' positions of need ahead of official start to free agency

It is tempting to say that the Buffalo Bills have been quiet at the start of NFL free agency.

That’s only partially true, though, because General Manager Brandon Beane made plenty of noise last week.

By re-signing linebacker Matt Milano and offensive linemen Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano, Beane made sure three key starters stayed with the Bills for the upcoming season. He also prevented three holes from opening that he would have had to fill by either signing another free agent or through the draft.

Think of it this way: If Milano, Williams and Feliciano played for a different team last year, and the Bills reached agreements with all three of them in the last couple days, we’d be talking about them as one of the more active teams in free agency. Prioritizing their own free agents instead of other players should not be confused with inactivity.

Nevertheless, Beane’s work is far from finished. The Bills still have needs on both sides of the ball, although it remains to be seen just how many they’ll address in free agency, given a lack of ample salary cap space.

Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to sign with Cowboys Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has reached a deal to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.