Reports: Quarterback Cam Newton to re-sign with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are bringing back quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal is valued at nearly $14 million, according to ESPN. The deal is being described as a "beefed-up" version of his 2020 deal with a lower base salary and heavy incentives for playing time.

In 15 games, Newton threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. He missed one game for Covid-19 issues. However, he finished with career lows in completions, passing yards and passing TDs as the Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

Newton said on the "I am An Athlete" podcast in February that he was interested in re-signing. "Yes, hell yes, bro," Newton was quoted as saying. "I'm getting tired of changing, bro. I'm getting to a point in my career where I know way more than I knew last year."

Jarrett Stidham is under contract through 2022 and could be groomed as the next quarterback or the Patriots could bolster the position in the draft.