Reports: Jerry Hughes joining Mario Addison on Texans' D-line

Jerry Hughes is reuniting with Mario Addison and continuing his NFL career with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

Hughes, who turns 34 in August, became a free agent in March after spending the past nine seasons with the Bills. The deal first was reported by Jordan Schultz. Addison, who spent the past two years with Buffalo, signed with Houston last week.

The Texans’ defensive line coach is Jacques Cesaire, who spent the past two years as Buffalo’s assistant defensive line coach.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hughes had 53 sacks over 144 games with the Bills. The sack total is fourth in franchise history, behind only Bruce Smith, Aaron Schobel and Phil Hansen. Hughes had two sacks last season and 4.5 each of the previous two years.

Hughes had been the longest-tenured player on the roster, having been acquired from Indianapolis in a trade for Kelvin Sheppard. Hughes' departure means long snapper Reid Ferguson, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, has been with the team the longest.

The move is a homecoming for Hughes, who is a native of the Houston suburb of Sugarland, Texas.

The Texans had a big need at defensive end and did not draft any players at the position, due to their many needs elsewhere. Before signing Hughes and Addison, their top defensive ends included: two-year veteran Jonathan Greenard, who had eight sacks last year; three-year veteran Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who never has started an NFL game; six-year veteran Jordan Jenkins, who didn’t start for the Texans last year; and Rasheem Green, a one-year NFL starter with Seattle. Buffalo native Demone Harris also is a backup defensive end for Houston.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.