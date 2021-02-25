 Skip to main content
Reports: J.J. Watt mulling several others, Bills still believed to be in the running
Bills 30, Texans 21: Through the lens of Harry Scull Jr. (copy)

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt reportedly has offers from several teams.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Let the guessing games continue when it comes to J.J. Watt's next NFL home.

A report Thursday morning from ESPN's Dianna Russini said that Watt has received "several offers from teams," with the best topping out between $15 and $16 million per year. She did not specify which team had made the highest offer. 

That comes a day after longtime NFL writer John Clayton provided an update of sorts on Watt's free agency during a radio interview in Pittsburgh. Clayton mentioned the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers as the three "leading teams" in the race for Watt, although he later clarified that they are not the only teams in the chase.

If the Bills are still in on Watt and his price tag ends up being what Russini reported, General Manager Brandon Beane will face an even bigger salary cap crunch. While the 2021 salary cap has not yet officially been set, it's expected to be in the range of $180 million per team. The Bills are currently over that projected number, according to contracts website spotrac.com

It is also not clear how many years a team is willing to offer Watt. A team could potentially offer him a two-year deal with a larger guaranteed money figure for 2022 in order to fit him under the 2021 cap. 

