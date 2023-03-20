The Buffalo Bills will be proceeding without running back Devin Singletary.

Singletary is joining the Houston Texans on a one-year deal, per multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth up to $3.75 million.

Singletary, 25, played his first four seasons in the league with the Bills, who drafted him in the third round in 2019. He led the Bills in rushing in each of his four years with the team.

Last season, Singletary ran for 819 yards and five touchdowns on 177 carries. He added another 280 receiving yards and a touchdown on 38 catches. He was an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"He had some tough runs late in the season," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said in January. "We know he can make guys miss in a phone booth. And how his hands improved, or his pass feel improved over the years. So great pro and love Devin. And so again, he is a free agent, too. So, we'll have to see from the business standpoint how that will work out for us."

In his four years in Buffalo, Singletary started 56 of the 61 games he played in, and in that time, accumulated 3,151 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 672 carries. There were a few occasions when he avoided a would-be touchdown in favor of going down to take more time off the clock as the Bills attempted to seal late-game wins.

"Devin, you want to talk about one of the most selfless people you can meet," Beane said. "Just love him from day one and what he's done. And just very steady personality, selfless team first, whatever's needed. You need him to pass protect, you need him to – I would say one of the things he really improved on was his short yardage running."

The Bills have running backs James Cook and Nyheim Hines under contract for 2023 and are looking to add another back who is "heavier," as Beane told reporters last week.