Reports: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for Covid

Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be available to the Miami Dolphins for Sunday's regular season finale against the Bills at Bills Stadium.
According to multiple reports, Fitzpatrick tested positive for Covid-19 sometime in the last 24 hours. He practiced Wednesday.
The Dolphins are going through the process of contact tracing to determine potential close contacts. It is unknown if rookie starting QB Tua Tagovailoa is a close contact, but he took part in Thursday's practice.
Miami signed Jake Rudock to the 53-man roster, according to his agent.
This is a developing story and will be updated.