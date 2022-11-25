 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reports: Bills' Von Miller doesn't tear ACL, but under evaluation to determine extent of injury

  • Updated
Miller knee injury (copy)

Bills defensive end Von Miller left Thursday's game with a knee injury in the first half.

 Harry Scull Jr.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller did not tear the ACL in his right knee during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network reported Friday morning. 

According to the report, there is concern about his lateral meniscus and additional evaluation is ongoing following Friday's MRI exam.

ESPN reported that Miller is out indefinitely, but it could be a couple of weeks before doctors can get a better look at the injusry to decide how to proceed.

Surgery will be necessary, but it's unknown whether it will be now or after the season, NFL Network reported.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to address reporters at 4 p.m. 

Miller was stepped on by Lions center Frank Ragnow as he pursued Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a play that ended with a 7-yard completion to Kalif Raymond.

McDermott came out to check on Miller, who remained on one knee for several minutes as athletic trainers spoke to him. After walking off the field without much assistance, Miller went into the medical tent on the Bills' sideline. After emerging, he briefly took a seat on the Bills' bench before being carted back to the locker room. The Bills announced a short time later that Miller would not return to the game.

