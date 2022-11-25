Reports: Bills' Von Miller doesn't tear ACL, but under evaluation to determine extent of injury

Miller was stepped on by Lions center Frank Ragnow as he pursued Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a play that ended with a 7-yard completion to Kalif Raymond.

McDermott came out to check on Miller, who remained on one knee for several minutes as athletic trainers spoke to him. After walking off the field without much assistance, Miller went into the medical tent on the Bills' sideline. After emerging, he briefly took a seat on the Bills' bench before being carted back to the locker room. The Bills announced a short time later that Miller would not return to the game.