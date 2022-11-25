Reports: Bills' Von Miller doesn't tear ACL, but under evaluation to determine extent of injury

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Bills pass rusher Von Miller did not tear the ACL in his right knee during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network reported Friday morning.
According to the report, there is concern about his lateral meniscus and additional evaluation is ongoing following Friday's MRI exam.
If Von Miller had torn his ACL, it would be simple. Have surgery, out for the year. This is not simple. Once the injury calms down -- in a week or 2 -- Von Miller, doctors and the team will decide what's next. Can he play with a brace and put off surgery? Or Is that impossible? https://t.co/U9xO7IFYKt— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022
ESPN reported that Miller is out indefinitely, but it could be a couple of weeks before doctors can get a better look at the injusry to decide how to proceed.
Surgery will be necessary, but it's unknown whether it will be now or after the season, NFL Network reported.
Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to address reporters at 4 p.m.
Bills' LB Von Miller did not tear his ACL, but there is other damage that doctors are reviewing to determine how much time he will miss and for now he is out indefinitely, per sources. He could be out a couple of weeks, it could be season ending; more info still being gathered.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2022
Miller was stepped on by Lions center Frank Ragnow as he pursued Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a play that ended with a 7-yard completion to Kalif Raymond.
McDermott came out to check on Miller, who remained on one knee for several minutes as athletic trainers spoke to him. After walking off the field without much assistance, Miller went into the medical tent on the Bills' sideline. After emerging, he briefly took a seat on the Bills' bench before being carted back to the locker room. The Bills announced a short time later that Miller would not return to the game.