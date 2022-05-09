Reports: Bills losing one member of personnel department, gaining another

The days and weeks following the NFL draft is frequently a time of change in personnel departments throughout the league.

In the case of the Buffalo Bills, that looks to be no different, according to two separate reports Monday.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported the Bills plan to hire former Houston Texans director of personnel Matt Bazirgan to an unspecified senior personnel job. Bazirgan, who has been with Houston since 2018, previously worked with Bills senior personnel advisor Brian Gaine with the Texans. Gaine served as Houston's general manager in 2018 before returning to the Bills the following year.

With Houston, Bazirgan spent time with both the pro and college scouting departments. Before coming to the Texans, he spent 14 years in the New York Jets' front office, working as the director of college scouting, director of pro personnel, assistant director of pro personnel, an area scout, college scouting assistant and an intern.

While Bazirgan is reportedly coming to Buffalo, a separate report says that the Bills will lose senior national scout Dennis Hickey to the New York Giants, according to Neil Stratton. Hickey, who previously served as the Miami Dolphins' general manager, has been with the Bills since 2017, first as a senior college scout and the past two years as a senior national scout. Hickey worked in both Buffalo and Miami with Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, who was the Bills' assistant general manager before leaving for New York in January.

According to Art Stapleton of The Record, Hickey will become the Giants' assistant director of player personnel.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.