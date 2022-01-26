 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Bills deffensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to have second interview with Giants on Friday
0 comments
top story topical

Reports: Bills deffensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to have second interview with Giants on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills KC playoffs second (copy)

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier coaches his players during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is scheduled to have a second interview with the New York Giants about their head coaching vacancy on Friday, according to multiple reports. 

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had his second interview with the Giants on Tuesday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Giants hired former Bills assistant general manager Jim Schoen as their GM last week. The team has a news conference scheduled with Schoen for Wednesday morning. 

An interview with former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, followed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Thursday and then Frazier. 

Frazier also has interviewed with the Dolphins and Bears, as has Daboll. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

24 years later, Jamaica's four-man bobsleigh team is back at the Winter Olympics

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News