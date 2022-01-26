Reports: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to have second interview with Giants on Friday

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is scheduled to have a second interview with the New York Giants about their head coaching vacancy on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had his second interview with the Giants on Tuesday.
The Giants hired former Bills assistant general manager Jim Schoen as their GM last week. The team has a news conference scheduled with Schoen for Wednesday morning.
An interview with former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, followed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Thursday and then Frazier.
Frazier also has interviewed with the Dolphins and Bears, as has Daboll.