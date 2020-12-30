Report: Wide receiver Kenny Stills visiting Bills, optimism about deal

Former Texans and Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is visiting the Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Stills would need to pass through protocols, but a source told Schefter there is optimism that a deal gets done and Stills could play in the postseason.

He was released by the Texans in late November in what was deemed a mutual parting as his role diminished to the point where he played just four offensive snaps in his final game with Houston against New England. He cleared waivers and became a free agent.

Stills, 28, has a career-low 11 catches and 144 receiving yards with two touchdowns on the season.

With Cole Beasley being listed as "week to week" with a leg injury by coach Sean McDermott and John Brown having been moved to the reserve/Covid-19 list Monday as a close contact of running back T.J. Yeldon, Stills could be an insurance option.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters Wednesday that Beasley is eager to return.

A fifth-round pick in 2013, Still spent his first two seasons with New Orleans before he was traded to Miami, playing five years for the Dolphins. His best season was 2014 when he had 63 catches for 931 yards.

In his career, Still has 310 receptions for 4,843 yards (15.6 per catch) and 37 touchdowns, but had limited impact in a season and a half with the Texans after he was part of the Laremy Tunsil trade from Miami.