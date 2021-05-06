 Skip to main content
Report: Tulsa QB Zach Smith set for tryout with Bills
Report: Tulsa QB Zach Smith set for tryout with Bills

  • Updated
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (11) passes under pressure from Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson (40) during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. 

 AP Photo/Jim Cowsert

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith is expected to try out with the Bills in advance of the upcoming rookie minicamp, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Smith could serve as an extra arm during the camp.

Smith, listed at 6-3 and 227 pounds, started all nine games last fall and threw for 1,947 yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 56% of his passes. He also led Tulsa to three comeback victories. 

He played two years at Tulsa after beginning his college career at Baylor. For his college career, in 40 games, he has thrown for 8,223 yards (248.9 per game), 53 touchdowns and 624 completions. At Tulsa, he passed for 5,226 yards and 32 TDs with 58.2% completions.

Rookie minicamps return this year, but the NFL has told teams that they can only have five tryout players in attendance.

