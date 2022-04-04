Report: Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller to make top-30 visit to Bills

The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to drafting a Spiller at running back early in the draft.
Back in 2010, the team took Clemson's C.J. Spiller with the ninth overall pick.
This year, General Manager Brandon Beane and his staff will reportedly be taking a closer look at Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills will host Spiller on one of their 30 prospect visits.
Spiller was named a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2021, leading the Aggies with 1,011 rushing yards (179 carries, 5.6 yards per attempt and six rushing touchdowns). He also added 25 catches for 189 yards and one receiving touchdown in 12 starts.
There is a pretty big disparity in how Spiller is viewed as a pro prospect. He’s ranked No. 108 on ESPN’s list of best available prospects, but No. 61 by CBS Sports. He’s likely to land in the second or third round.
Jay Skurski
News Sports Reporter
I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.
