Report: Stefon Diggs' Mercedes SUV found abandoned near train tracks in Miami
Bills Chiefs AFC pregame

Stefon Diggs' spokesperson said the car was not stolen, there was no wrongdoing involved and the receiver is having the car repaired.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

A silver Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV with Maryland license plates registered to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was found abandoned near train tracks in Miami early Sunday morning, TMZ reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

A spokesperson for Diggs told the website the receiver was not in Florida at the time and had loaned the six-figure vehicle to a friend, who got a flat tire, called for a tow but did not remain at the scene.

Police arrived at about 5 a.m. Sunday after receiving a phone call about the vehicle, which was left in the dirt a few feet from train tracks at Miami Airport Station, and after a short investigation, had it towed.

Diggs' spokesperson said the car was not stolen, there was no wrongdoing involved and the receiver is having the car repaired at a Mercedes-Benz dealership, according to the report.

Diggs' agents did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Buffalo News.

The Bills declined to comment.

