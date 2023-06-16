Did Aaron Rodgers have the option of remaining in the AFC East but not with the New York Jets?

According to Fox Sports and WFAN host Craig Carton, Rodgers' agent turned down an offer from the New England Patriots.

"Aaron Rodgers almost wasn't a Jet," Carton said. "The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers, and when Aaron Rodgers heard it, his agent said, 'No, we ain't playing for New England. We want to be a Jet."

Of course, Rodgers' arrival with the Jets has made Carton and many in the Big Apple happy.

“Those snakes in the grass in New England can never be trusted,” Carton said. "I want to thank my man Aaron Rodgers for recognizing you don’t go play for Satan.”

Rodgers, of course, was acquired by the New York Jets and had perfect attendance at the team's OTAs, attending all 10 sessions though he did not participate in some because of a right calf injury. The Jets canceled their scheduled minicamp.

"The last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while," Rodgers told reporters last week.

Rodgers is 2-2 against New England in his career. And Mac Jones is still the Patriots' quarterback.