Report: Salary cuts for Mario Addison, Vernon Butler save Bills nearly $4 million

The pay cuts taken by Bills defensive linemen Mario Addison and Vernon Butler are expected to save the team $3.99 million, according to a report Saturday from the NFL Network.

Addison will earn $1.99 million less, and Butler's salary has been reduced by $2 million, according to the report from Ian Rapoport, but there are incentives built into the agreements that could help each of them earn some of that money back.

Addison, 33, is entering the second season of a three-year contract. He was scheduled to count $10.162 million against the salary cap in 2021, with a $6.625 million base salary. He is due an $800,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year – which begins Wednesday – and $2 million of his base salary guarantees at that time.

Butler was scheduled to make $5.5 million in base salary with $1.5 million set to become guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year. A $1 million roster bonus also takes effect on the fifth day. He already had bonuses tied to sacks and a per-game roster bonus that could total $250,000.

They followed center Mitch Morse, who also agreed to a restructured contract that saves the Bills about $3 million against the 2021 salary cap. Morse, too, has the opportunity to earn some of that money back through incentives.

