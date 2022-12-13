Report: Receiver Cole Beasley to sign with Bills' practice squad. Move gives Josh Allen an 'easy button'

The Bills have another reunion planned.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley is expected to sign with the team's practice squad, NFL Network reported Tuesday morning.

The move is all about giving Josh Allen an "easy button" in the passing game, a receiving target that allows the offense to move the chains with a little less stress. Isaiah McKenzie has 38 catches on the season but has not proved to be as consistent a target for Allen out of the slot as the Bills probably could use.

The expectation is Beasley could quickly be called up to the active roster on game days, similar to what the Bills have done with returning wide receiver John Brown the last two weeks. Brown has one more elevation from the practice squad. He would then need to be signed to the active roster in order to play.

Beasley played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers this season and then announced his intention to retire. He had three catches for 12 yards on four targets against Green Bay on Sept. 25 and caught his lone target for five yards a week later against Kansas City. He played a total of 13 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” his agents said at the time. "He is getting back on a plane and going back home. He went from a kid that not one all-star game wanted. We are very appreciative of every team he played for."

The Bills released Beasley in March after not being able to execute a trade for him.

The Bills paid Beasley an average of $7.6 million a year the past three seasons and got a lot for their money.He finished his Buffalo tenure with 233 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdown receptions.

Beasley caught 82 passes each of the past two seasons, second on the team both years behind Stefon Diggs. Beasley ranked No. 2 in the NFL in catches out of the slot each of the last two seasons, with 69 in 2021 and 78 in 2020.

Beasley’s playing time waned a bit late last season as the Bills’ offense gained momentum on the road to the playoffs. Beasley played 65% of the offensive snaps overall. But the Bills made more use of McKenzie’s speed and McKenzie’s ability to get open vs. man-to-man coverage later in the year. Over the last five games, counting playoffs, Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps.

Beasley was a controversial figure during the pandemic. He arguably has been the most vocal anti-vaccine proponent among NFL players, saying on social media in the summer of 2021 that he would rather retire than be forced to get vaccinated and wanted to live his life his way.

Beasley has said he is not pro or anti-vaccine but is "pro choice" to allow each person to make an individual decision.

He tested positive and did not play in the late season game against New England.

In a statement posted on Instagram at the time titled #letBeaseplay, Beasley said, "Just to be clear: Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don't test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I'm sure he didn't get this same energy.

"Thank you for those who support. To everyone else, if you don't get what's happening there is nothing anybody can do for you."

Beasley and McKenzie were fined early in the 2021 season for not wearing their masks in the team facility, though Beasley said he was fined for taking "five steps" into the facility without his mask on. McKenzie responded to the fine by getting vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.