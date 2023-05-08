In December, prosecutors in San Diego announced that former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza would not face criminal charges after being accused in a civil suit of participating in the gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl in October 2021.

At that time, little was known about why prosecutors reached that decision. A report Monday night from Yahoo Sports shed some light on that.

DA: No criminal charges against ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza; civil suit will continue

The website obtained a 200-page transcript of a 100-minute meeting between Araiza's accuser and her attorneys and the deputy district attorney. According to the report, the DA's office said Araiza could not have led the girl into the reported gang rape because he had left the house party at about 12:30 a.m., an hour prior to when the attack was reported to have occurred.

"He wasn’t even at the party anymore,” deputy district attorney Trisha Amador explained to the girl, according to the report from Yahoo's Dan Wetzel. Amador later said, “All I know is that at that point, suspect Araiza is gone from the party.”

The report said prosecutors told the accuser that "video recordings of the incident in the bedroom made it impossible to determine, let alone prosecute anyone, on whether there was a gang rape at all that night, rather than consensual sex with the other men."

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations in civil suit

“In looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forceable sexual assault based upon what happened,” Amador said, according to Yahoo, which also detailed that investigations by the police and prosecutors included interviews with more than 35 witnesses, information gathered by a sexual assault team and 10 search warrants.

Araiza was selected in the sixth round by the Bills in 2022 and appeared to have won the punting job in training camp when the Bills released Matt Haack. He was released by the Bills two days after the civil suit was filed against him in what Bills general manager Brandon Beane said "was the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation.” Araiza has not had another opportunity in the NFL.

Araiza and two former San Diego State teammates are still facing a civil lawsuit. They have denied the gang rape allegations and said they did not know that the accuser was under 18 or whether she was intoxicated.

"Team Araiza continues to litigate the case in the media because they know the information they're leaking has no relevance whatsoever to the lawsuit," the accuser's attorney, Dan Gilleon, said in a statement to Fox News. "Matt Araiza will dress up in a suit and tie for TV crews at a meaningless court hearing, but he won't speak to the media like Jane Doe has and will continue to do.

"The first time Araiza had a chance to tell his side of the story was when he was contacted by the police. He took the fifth, asserting his right not to incriminate himself. Since then, he has remained silent as his attorneys leak irrelevant information to the media and attack the victim, apparently thinking that she'll be bullied into dropping her case. It's not going to happen. This case is going to trial, and we’ll force Araiza to talk."

Bills coach Sean McDermott calls Matt Araiza situation 'extremely serious. Just hard to go through'

The lawsuit accuses Araiza of luring the girls to the side of a backyard and forcing her to perform sex acts. Araiza has said the girl approached him. The suit also claims Araiza "should have known" the accuser was underage and "heavily intoxicated." Prosecutors cited witness testimony that said the girl did not appear to be drunk and that she had told others that she was 18.

“The witnesses say … that shortly after you arrived at the party, you left and came back shortly thereafter,” Amador told the girl, according to Yahoo. “And you told (a friend), ‘I just had sex.’ ... You didn’t appear unhappy. You appeared to be having fun and that the encounter on the side of the house with Matt, suspect Araiza, was consensual."

Asked by The Buffalo News before last month's draft to reflect on the handling of the Araiza situation and their pre-draft vetting, Beane said the Bills have a “private investigator who works for us and he digs up stuff that even the school sometimes doesn’t know about a guy. If something happened prior to the player being at the school they’re at (when drafted), we’ve found that the school doesn’t necessarily know about it if didn’t get written in the law.

“Even when we got word of that (after the draft), our private investigator called out there and what was known was all sealed with no names on it. There was a case, but we couldn’t get clarity that (Araiza) was 100% involved. I think it was just a unique situation, and we take steps very seriously. There are many guys off our board that people don’t necessarily know about or know why. We still dig like crazy and ask questions. Nobody at the university that our people talked to had any awareness of that before the draft.”